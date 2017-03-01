Ijaw Youth Council Begins Convention

THE Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide, has commenced its annual convention to elect new officers.

The President of IYC, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja yesterday.

Eradiri said the convention, organised for all Ijaw youths, would be held at the headquarters of Burutu Local Government of Delta State.

He said the new officers to be elected would manage the affairs of the organisation from March, 2017 to March 2020.

According to him, the convention will also consider all other issues that affect the IYC, Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region.

“The tenure of the current leadership terminates on March 2, (yesterday), hence an election is expected to be conducted at the convention to elect new officers.

“As President and leader of the IYC, I call on all Ijaw youths to attend the convention so as to usher in a new era in the IYC,” he said.

According to him, those expected at the convention are all former presidents and past leaders, present zonal and chapter leaders, organisation leaders and all members of the IYC.

He disclosed that the leadership and members of the National Union of Izon-Ibe Students (NUIS) are also expected to attend.

Eradiri urged all Ijaw youths to turn up in large numbers, saying that the convention at Burutu offers the best opportunity to resolve all issues that affect the council. (NAN).