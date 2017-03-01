PDP: Don’t Allow Makardfi, Sheriff Case Diminish Support For Party -Aniocha North Stakeholders

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Aniocha North stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party PDP has placed a call on party faithful not to allow the Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff case diminish their support for the party during a meeting held in Issele-Uku.

The member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Honourable Emeka Nwaobi, while addressing the PDP supporters , said the meeting was to inform the Aniocha North people of the resolutions reached at the stakeholders’ meeting held in Asaba which charged the people to remain united and avoid breeding factions in the party.

He said Governor Okowa and the entire leadership of the party in the state have reaffirmed their support for the Ahmed Markafi-led seven-man committee and enjoined the PDP faithful to focus on building a united front, ahead of 2019 elections.

The State Civil Service Commission Chairman, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, said the meeting was necessary to clear issues and avoid misinformation at the grassroots.

Dame Okwoufu, who sued for the cooperation of aniocha North people in moving the party forward, urged them to have faith in the Okowa administration.

The Aniocha North PDP chairman, Prince Victor Egbune and the Local Government Chairman, Honourable Chuks Oseme, thanked the Aniocha people for supporting the PDP.

They affirmed that PDP remained an indivisible entity in Aniocha North.

Others, who spoke, including a former Deputy Governor Chief Benjamin Elue, who had earlier inaugurated a 25- man implementation committee, was saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the progress of the party in the local government area, implement party policies as well as reconcile aggrieved members. Members of the committee include Dame Nkem Okwuofu, Honourable Emeka Nwaobi, Sir Dan Okenyi and Mr Ifeanyi Osuoza, among others.

Dame Okwuofu who spoke on behalf of the committee members promised to carry out their duties diligently.

The meeting ended with a vote of confidence passed on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa via a motion moved by Honourable Emeka Nwaobi and seconded by Honourable Chuks Oseme.