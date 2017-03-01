Orerokpe Modern Market: 196 Open Shops, 28 Lock Up Shops Set For Commissioning, Says Oborevwori

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

All is now set for the Orerokpe Modern Market housing 196 open shops, 28 lock up shops, a standard water supply scheme and a power generating plant to be commissioned by the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The member representing Okpe Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who spoke after plenary druing the week, made the disclosure whilie commending Governor Okowa for the good show of love to the people of Okpe. According to him, the promise to build Orerokpe modern market was made by Governor Okowa during his campaign tour to Okpe.

Oborevwori also commended the state government for the rehabilitation of Oha road, adding that the contractor has moved to site on Oha road. He said, “The dilapidated state of Oha road had been observed since the time of the Midwest. Its econbomic importance cannot be ruled out. At this time of recession in our economic history, it is baffling that projects are strill on-going in the state. Governor Okowa has proved himself and is worthy of commendations” The lawmaker encouraged his constituents to continue in their support for the Senator Okowa government.