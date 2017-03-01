Why Govt Decided To Go Tough On Substandard Goods In Delta

IF you have plans to sell substandard goods to consumers in Delta State, then you had better have a second thought because, henceforth, there will no hiding place for you as the state government has perfected plans to deal with such persons or organisations.

Disclosing this when she led members of the Delta State Committee on Consumer Protection, during an advocacy visits to some eateries in Asaba, state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the committee, Chief (Barr) Mrs. Mary Iyasere, said that the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, inaugurated the committee in order to ensure that consumers are not short changed.

Represented by the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Felix Oseji, she said that the committee is empowered by law to ensure that rights of consumers are protected and defaulters of the law made to face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others who indulge in unwholesome activities.

She advised fast food operators to always keep their environment clean and ensure that they employ only those who are free of contagious diseases.

Some of the Eateries visited were Macdons, Thamosking, Ultimate Taste, Mr. Biggs, Sizzlers, Asaba Mall and Otress.

The operators of the places visited, who spoke through representatives, promised that they will abide by what they have been told so as not to run foulof the law. They said that they have met with most of the conditions reeled out by the committee members and promised to do all within their power to operate in accordance with the law