Airline Industry Problematic Long Before Nigeria Airways Liquidation —Okunuga

AIRLINE industry in Nigeria has been problematic long before the liquidation of the Nigeria Airways.

This was the view of the Vice-President, Aviation Safety Round Table, Andrew Okunuga in an interview, monitored in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

In addition, he said, most foundation members of airlines in the country don’t know much about aviation industry, rather they seem to be more concerned about money making.

These, he said, were largely responsible for the poor performance of the aviation industry in the country, positing that something urgent needed to be done in order to save the industry from further decay and degeneration.

He said, if all things went well, the Nigeria Airways would not have been liquidated, adding that, Nigerians themselves mismanaged it and many other things went wrong before it was finally liquidated.

“Nigeria Airways should not have been liquidated but privatized and today, it would have been a national asset and a reference point,” he said.

However, as a way of making the aviation industry in the country to work again, he advised that government policy in the industry should ensure that people don’t jump into airline business, not just own plane and make money, rather there should be a thorough screening of intending investors with very strict conditions so that only those who really want to go into the industry are allowed to.

Added to this, he said, recklessness in the management of airlines and obvious cases of mismanagement of funds should be checked while short-term funds pursuing long-term projects should be stopped.