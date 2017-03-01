You Have A Second Chance In Jesus, Cleric Admonishes Christians

BY CHARLES EMENI

SINNERS, particularly Christians have been reminded that, they have a second chance in Jesus Christ.

Giving the advice in his sermon, Rev Paul Anyasi of the Baptist Mission said, God was so compassionate and loving to the extent that, no matter the sin committed by man, He gives him a second chance.

“We can win again. There is always a second chance in God. Brace up because all power belongs to God,” he admonished them.

Every man, he said, faces one form of problem or the other but those that seem to be above us, we should take to God because His word says: “All things are possible with God.”

Therefore, he said, when every other thing has failed, make God your last resort because, it is only God that can help us out in a bad situation.

He reminded Christians that there are a number of frustrations at this stage of the nation’s history.

The frustration, he said include: economic, political, domestic, educational and health, but advised then not to be discouraged but rise up again and God Himself will do something new.