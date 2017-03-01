Restoring Peace To Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Communities

Last week, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, received the reports from the committee he had earlier set up to resolve the land dispute between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu local government and Warri South West local government areas respectively. Goveernor Okowa inaugurated the committee on May 25, 2016, with renowned history scholar and former Commissioner for Education, Professor Abednego Ekoko, as chairman. Other members are Mr. F.O. Osiawa, Surveyor-General, and Barrister Ernest Edomwonyi, Legal Counsel/Secretary, while Engr. Paulson Okobiebi and Elder Stephenson Lerhoovwre represented Aladja Community, just as Hon. Denbofa Oweikpodor and Mr. Franklyn Igangan represented Ogbe-Ijoh community.

The submission of the report may have calmed frayed nerves over the relative delay that characterised the consideration, completion and final submission of the committee’s reports, which reflected the majority and the minority opinion. Professor Ekoko submitted the majority, while Hon. Oweidokpokpor presented a minority opinion to underscore his disagreements with the majority view. In any case, that is the standard practice all over the world.

Governor Okowa’s speech at the ceremony underscored the premium he places on the resolution of the crisis as he pledged his administration’s determination to take the right decisions to promote harmonious co-existence of the two communities. He, however, spoke of the need for the feuding communities to imbibe the philosophy of give-and-take as a sine qua non for a lasting solution to the long drawn-out dispute.

He said inter alia: “I have always said that there must be give-and-take in any dispute for the best solution to be achieved. I want to thank you (members of this committee) for the reports as presented. We will study them and take the right decisions for a lasting solution to be proffered to the crisis.”

He was categorical on the nature of the decisions his administration will take in the days ahead. Although he added that “government will not shy away from taking decisions that may not be palatable if the need arises’, he also stressed that “it is our duty to preach peace and be careful about the type of communities we leave for our children because any father or mother who wants to leave a crisis-ridden community is not worthy to be one”.

We agree no less with such a statement of fact because peace is central to harmonious existence not only in a unified setting, but also in a diverse entity such as Delta State, which is home to at least seven ethnic nationalities. If ethnic quarrels and conflagrations were the order of the day, the relative peace in Delta State would be jeopardised. Of course, a huge chunk of money will inevitably be channelled to resolve such crisis as seen in the case of these two communities over the years.

The crisis, however, dates back to 1996, when both communities took up arms to drive home their counter-claims to ownership of the disputed portions of the area. Before then, they had lived in peace and consummated social intercourses through intermarriages. They also shared similar culinary delicacies as well as drank the popular Ogogoro that the Whiteman once denigrated as illicit, while he promoted his own European gin and brandy, which he, ironically, sourced from Africa but merely added flavour and colorant to make them exquisite.

Without doubt, the crisis is partly traceable to the deficiency of the post-colonial governments in Nigeria to address the territorial boundaries altered by the colonialists, owing to ignorance of those shared or disparate features of the ethnicities that they wielded together as an entity. The consequences still haunt parts of the world that came under the hegemony of European powers between the late 19th and middle of the 20th century.

It is, thus, regrettable that nearly six decades after independence, some of those boundaries that the colonialists seemingly drew up with rulers are still intact. A perusal of the physical maps of Nigeria, West African sub-region, Africa and other parts of Asia and Pacific regions brutalised by colonialism will affirm this viewpoint. This partly caused the balkanisation of ethnic groups into different countries as exemplified by the case of the Tutsi and Hutu that traverse both Rwanda and Burundi.

Agreed that the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis has festered for too long, but it is not the only flashpoint in Delta State. There are numerous land disputes that have claimed lives in the contending communities, but even with the Supreme Court’s judgments favouring the victorious parties, peace still eludes those areas. The dispute in discourse may strike a semblance of similar cases, but what gives it a peculiar coloration is that both communities belong to different communities, namely the Urhobo and the Ijaw.

Now that the reports are out, it is our considered opinion that the communities sheathe their swords and wait for the government to address the dispute. Giving peace a chance is a must to enable them live in peace without fear of attack. The earlier they realise that crisis is an ill-wind that blows nobody any good, the better for the two communities.