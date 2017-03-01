We’re Not Forming New Party -PDP

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI WITH AGENCY REPORT

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee says it is not a party to the purported planned registration of Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDP).

The Publicity Secretary of the committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, said in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja that the committee or any of its members as individuals had no hand in such plan.

Adeyeye said the clarification became necessary to clear the air on falsehood that the committee was planning to abandon PDP structure for the Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff led group.

“We state clearly and without ambiguity that the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP is not in any way involved in the plans to register any party by the name APDP or any other party for that matter.

“It is unthinkable that the National Caretaker Committee which without any doubt, enjoys the support of all the recognised organs of the party, will contemplate such a move.

“We, however, acknowledge and recognise the rights of party members to seek alternative platform to actualise their political dreams which is an inalienable right guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We also wish to state clearly and without ambiguity that the committee is holding leadership power in the party in trust for the millions of party faithful who instituted the committee at the National Convention,”he said.

Adeyeye said that whatever decision that would be taken on the PDP brand shall be taken by members at a properly constituted National Convention.

He added that such decision could not be taken by a few individuals no matter how highly placed.

“For the records, no decision has been taken that the PDP should be abandoned and a new party formed out of the current structure.

“At least, no such proposal is before the caretaker committee as at this moment,” the spokesman said.

He reiterated the party’s belief that the leadership issues before the Supreme Court would be resolved on the side of truth and that Justice would be served in the interest of peace.

Adeyeye urged party faithful to keep calm and allow the reconciliation efforts to move forward, adding that this was necessary without prejudice to the appeal before the Supreme Court.

“We are confident that Justice will be served at the end either through the court or through the reconciliation efforts or a combination of all of them, ”he said.(NAN)

Meanwhile The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it is alive and virile, contrary to claims by former president Olusegun Obasanjo that the party is dead, sunk and gone.

The Delta State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ifeanyi Osuoza said the statement reportedly made by Obasanjo on Friday is “unfortunate” and one of his personal ways of expressing his freedom of speech as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

Obasanjo had at a symposium titled “Purpose and Utilitarian Values of Presidential Libraries” held in Abeokuta, as part of activities marking his 80th birthday celebration claimed that the PDP sank beyond the deep immediately he and a former national Chairman of the party, Mr. Ahmadu Ali abandoned it.

“Ahmadu Ali is truthful and that was why I brought him to head the PDP and all went well. When Ahmadu Ali was the national chairman, we were controlling 30 out of the 36 states. When Ahmadu and I left, the fortune of the PDP began to sink. Whether you believe it or not, today PDP is sunk and gone. May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP,” the former president had said.

But in a telephone chat with our correspondent yesterday, Osuoza opined that Obasanjo may have hastily premised his conclusion on the lingering internal feud in the party, observing that the party is working hard to resolve the crisis and strengthen itself ahead of future elections.

“The PDP is very much alive and kicking. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has every right, just as any other citizen of this country to make whatever comment he feels, but it will be unfortunate if such comment really originated from him. “This period of little crisis in the party, some people are striving to achieve relevance by making unguarded statements. To the best of our knowledge, the PDP is well, very healthy and the initial hiccups we are having, definitely we will overcome it,” the state publicity secretary boasted.

He disclosed that leaders of the party are currently considering the “comprehensive report” recently submitted by the Prof. Jerry Gana led 18-man reconciliation committee, calling on members and supporters of the party to remain unwavering in their support.