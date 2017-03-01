Okowa Salutes Former President Obasanjo At 80

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he turned 80 yesterday.

In a statement issued in Asaba yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa eulogised the Octogenarian former President of Nigeria for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation.

He said: “On the occasion of your 80th birthday anniversary today, Sunday 5th of March, 2017, I write to heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State. In the past 80 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfillment, you have not only served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, you have also ensured peace and unity of our nation when you fought in the war front to keep Nigeria one.” Till date, you have continued to give yourself to the service of our fatherland through your nationalistic ideals.”

Governor Okowa noted that Nigeria benefited immensely from Obasanjo’s leadership at various times as key infrastructures, economic reforms, banking consolidation pension reforms as well as revitalisation of the telecoms industry, through the introduction of the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications, GSM were the hallmarks of his administration.

“I join your family, friends and well wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”

The Governor wished Chief Obasanjo “a very well deserved 80th birthday”.