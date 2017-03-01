Delta’s Anti-Cultism Move

IN THE BEGINNING

L

ONG, long ago, the Chinese, (to whom many forms of civilisation and advancements were credited aeons before Western civilisation took root and held the world by the jugular), held that the best parent is he who still has the ears of his child.

This ancient Chinese proverb, woven long before the Sino mystic, Confucius, laid the predicate for the moral and overall growth of the society, is as relevant today as it was at the time of its creation; the only successful parent is the one whose wise counsel finds deep enduring flourish in the heart and mind of his child.

And how true this proverb truly is!

Since aeons, generation after generation of humankind have had to place adequate store on the adequate training of the child as the future of the society. Part of the training is to ensure that, as much as is possible, the child-the leader of tomorrow-is made, via effective moulding, into a veritable asset that can, in the light of the heavy development demands put on his shoulders by the larger society, be a dependable builder of the society and its structures. In fact, it is deference to this that the typical African society, long before now, evolved the precedence of according full attention to the proper upbringing of the child, in the hope, in fact, expectation, that he will, with time , grow into a responsible adult, into whose hands the rest of society can entrust their future.

In order to attain this goal, the vast majority of African families evolved a system where the women in the house-wives-had to assume a large part of the responsibility for the proper upbringing of children and infants in the families. This is because, as is evident, the men, particularly in the medieval era, were either farmers and or hunters, who had to leave home quite early at dawn, and return only when the sun has gone to sleep.

However, the potent African traditional structure for the effective upbringing of the child was not restricted to the in-house mechanism alone. In fact, in tribute to the eternal foresight underlying their vision in that respect, African forebears entrenched the extended family system and the communalistic approach in the organisation and running of the society, particularly with adequate slant on the proper upbringing of the child.

As has largely been acknowledged by historians, particularly researchers into African culture, the cumulative effect of the child-training/upbringing mechanisms adopted and faithfully enforced by African forebears is at the heart of the creation of the once envied African society- tranquil, orderly, peaceful and secure, progressive and inclusive.

That was then.

Today, in the light of the legion infraction of Western influences on indigenous African values, particularly of communalism, altruism, justice, honest hard work and the like, the African society, of which Delta State is a part, is,now at best, a mere shadow of itself. Bereft of the ennobling virtues that enabled enduringly produce a virtually inexhaustible pool of consistently responsible children and youth, the society is now at war with itself, with an increasingly inchoate leadership incapable of reining in a spiralling pool of incongruent, almost volatile and violent, youth and children. Nigeria’s pre-eminent literary giant, Prof. Chinualumogun Achebe, captured the import of this cultural miasma when, in his classic work, Things Fall Apart, he held that the white man had put a knife to things that held Africans together, following which things caved in and fell apart.

The rest, as it is said, is history.

In the light of the persisting huge effects of the imperial infractions on indigenous African values, as well as the erosion of the otherwise strategic traditional African family system, there is the urgent necessity for remedial action, at all levels.

For the Delta State Government, now under the watch of Senator (Dr)Ifeanyi Okowa , the situation, bad as it is, must never be allowed to deteriorate any further, for the good of society. This is the real reason that it has had to adopt measures to battle cultism, one of the most stoic evidences of the cultural incongruence of today’s youths and children. Today, via the instrumentality of enlightenment and legislation, the administration is trying to rescue our youths from the stranglehood of cultism-one of the newest and most deadly social vices in town.

Import Of Anti-Cultism Crusade

BY MONDAY UWAGWU

T

HE anti-cultism campaign of the Okowa administration is being frontally being pursued via the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Youth Development and representative of Delta North on the state Directorate of Orientation, Mr. Innocent Esewezie. The campaign is pegged on the strength of the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism Law 2016, which came into effect on June 30, 2016.

At the official kick-off of the campaign in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Esewezie said, inter alia, “ Cultism and it menace cannot be over-emphasised, considering the manner at which it is gaining grounds in our communities, which has led to loss of lives and property. Unfortunately, there are no good sides to cultism, only the bad side. It is believed that secret cult members live a life of solitude. Cultism is highly suicidal; it is transferred from one individual to another, loiters from one community to another and the society pays the ultimate price. The menace these cult-related bodies pose are grave; they have caused premature deaths of many youths. It promotes acts of indiscipline and immorality among youths, which affects the morale of and individual…. When we take a closer look at how these cult-related bodies have affected people within Delta North and the killing of several persons in Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku and Okpanam, it is very alarming and inhuman..”

Holding that there are more than 100 different cult groups in Nigeria’s tertiary school campuses today, Esewezie listed the direct effects of cultism on the individual participants to include the following: Endangering lives; impairment of the peace of the community; unleash of terror on the society; incarceration; loss of lives and property and drop in educational standards as a result of brain drain. As for the families and communities of the cultists, Esewezie said that the effects include negative influence on other members of the families/communities; breeding the culture of impunity and encouraging the evil engagement of hard drug use and abuse.

CULTISM & HARD DRUGS

At the enlightenment campaign held in Ibusa recently, an expert and Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Samuel O. Campbell, tried to establish a link between cultism and hard drug use /abuse and the evil mutual relationship between cultism and hard drugs. Both, he said, trigger and sustain each other.

He said that poor parentage, peer influence, curiosity, quest for vengeance and lack of good knowledge of drug abuse are major causes, while the effects of drug abuse and cultism include loss of lives and property, fear/insecurity and disruption of academic progress. Campbell named possible solutions to include proper upbringing of children, moral education, public enlightenment on the dangers of the two vices of cultism and hard drug abuse, as well as the effective mentoring of children.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police and resource person at the event held at St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa, Mr Zanna M. Ibrahim, called for proactive steps to resolve the challenge of cultism and the insecurity that it triggers and sustains. He said that, while cultism had permeated the fabric of society and its activities highly detrimental to national security, the state police command had recorded “ several successes through intelligence-led policing which facilitate the identification, targeting, arrest and conviction of prolific cult members which serves to reduce crime significantly in the society. The command has taken the war against cultism to their camps in different locations in the state.”

CP Ibrahim added, “For instance, in 2015, at Oghara, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), raided the cult hideouts and arrested 48 members. At Agbor, another cult hotbed, about nine cultists were arraigned and are facing the wrath of the law. At Jesse, about 13 members of Sparrows Junior Eye (SJE) were arraigned in July, 2015. As at the end of 2015, over 252 cultists have been arrested by the command, while in March, 2016, the command arrested members of a cult group who were apprehended on their way to carry out an attack on students of a polytechnic. This could not have been achievable without the application of intelligence-led strategies which provide timely information about the activities of the cult group.”

As for the direct and indirect causes of cultism, Esewezie named them as poor parental guidance; unemployment; reluctance of family and community members to report cultists to security and other authorities as well as the delay in the dispensation of justice.

WAY FORWARD

Like most social and related challenges in the modern society, the vice of cultism requires multiple channel solutions to end it and its huge negative effects on the larger society. This is the real reason that the Okowa administration has had to deploy a multiple fork strategy to respond to the situation.

Specifically, the strategy includes the legal option as outlined above, with all of its steep and stiff penalties; the persuasive approach through the public enlightenment campaigns that are now sweeping across the state and the tactical approach via the massive logistic support for the state police command and other security agencies.

Benefits Of The Anti-Cult War

S

ECOND World War-era Information and Propaganda Minister to Adolf Hitler, the German despot by name Josef Goebel it was who, long ago, held that when much mud is thrown at a particular spot, some would stick.

And he was right; consistency at a goal occasionally yields spectacular results thought otherwise impossible on the strength of the earlier failed efforts.

This consistency –given the potential it holds for success-is the dream plank underlying the goal of the Okowa administration in lieu of the anti-cultism war. On this account, the administration hopes to attain legion beneficial gaols, including:

(a) ENHANCING SECURITY

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna M. Ibrahim, captured the critical import of the negative implications of cultism on the security of the society quite appropriately when, in his delivery at the campaign against cultism at St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa, he held, inter alia, that “the activities of cult groups could be inimical to national security…”

And he was dead right.

It is in an attempt to ensure the inviolability of the security of the state that the Okowa administration has had to deploy its three-prong strategy in the war on cultism.

(b) SAFEGUARDING LIVES AND PROPERTY

Cults, by their violent nature-at least, from contemporary experience-have caused a great deal of harm to the society by way of loss of human lives and property, private or public, some erected at great cost to the public till.

In some urban centres in Nigeria, particularly Umoha area of Rivers State, and even recently in Ibusa, Delta State, some deaths were linked to the activities of cultists. In tertiary school campuses, there have been cases of cult-related violence leading to the destruction of vital assets meant for the school community.

It is in a bid to avoid this kind of scenario that the Delta State Government launched its anti-cult war and its legion battles.

(c) PROTECTING VITAL HUMAN CAPITAL

The World over, the human capital-also called the strategic vital asset-is regarded as the most vital in any development process-be it of the society or of the individual. And the reason is this: The human capital, particularly where it is efficient and adequate in number and quality-determines the efficiency to which other factors of production (land, labour, capital and time, yes, time) are put. And since efficiency (volume of work divided by the cost variables, pegged on the time expended on the process) is at the heart of all of man’s activities, and he is the major determinant of the degree of compliance in that regard, it is understandable why the Okowa administration, like other wise administrations elsewhere, decided to place big premium, above the basic security concerns, on the veritable value of its human capital, especially at the level of youth/children, who, anyway, are the most vulnerable to cultism and its legion vices.

In according due slant to the anti-cultism war, the Okowa government is well aware that no society can boast sustainable progress when its youths (who constitute the most potent segment of its human population)are misguided away from values and engagements that equip them for meaningful competitiveness in an increasingly complex world of today.

(d) RESTITUTING SOCIETY TO THE GOOD OLD ORDER

Until recently, the African society was noted for its well ordered nature and its positive inclusiveness.

But that is no more.

Today, our society is, with regard to the ancient values for which it was once famous, is metaphorically sitting on its head, and as is evident, the necessity to restitute it to the good old days is transparently evident. It is this transparent evidence, and the imperative of time, that necessitates the move of the Okowa administration, with regard to the anti-cult war. The goal, as is evident, is for the overall good of society, over the long haul.