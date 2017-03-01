Why We’re Investing In Agriculture –Okowa

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has described the huge investment in agriculture as necessary to create job opportunities for the country’s teeming unemployed youths.

The governor made the description yesterday when the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Valeri Alesandruk, paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.

He lauded Ukraine’s interests in investing in the Nigeria’s agricultural sector, noting that while Delta State is rich in oil and gas, his administration was laying emphasis on agriculture because, it is the greatest employer of labour.

“We are interested in the agricultural sector and anything that that will enhance that sector is something that we are open to, because, we believe that, that is the way out in terms of job creation and for our people to be able to fend for themselves,” Governor Okowa stated, disclosing that his administration was also involved in skill acquisition programmes for the youths. To Governor Okowa, the skill acquisition programmes were designed for the beneficiaries to become entrepreneurs in the nearest future, observing that it was important to boost employment opportunities in the country.

While commending the Ukrainian Ambassador for his country’s interest in investing in the country, Governor Okowa, stated that the warm relationship between Ukraine and Nigeria, especially in Delta State should be sustained as they are beneficial to the state and the two countries.

The governor, who used the occasion to reel out some of his administration’s achievements, emphasised that the peace building process of his administration has yielded great results which has made the state an investment haven.

Dr. Alesandruk, who disclosed that he was on his first visit to Delta State, informed the governor and members of the state executive council that Ukraine was interested in doing business in the state, especially in the area of agriculture. He commended the good business relationship that exists between his country and Nigeria.