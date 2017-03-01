Advisory Council On Prerogative Of Mercy: Delta Assembly Recieves List Of Nominees

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

A seven-man list of nominees for the appointment of chairman and members of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy was yesterday received and adopted by the Delta State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The names of nominees was contained in a letter sent by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and read by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya include; A.P.J Okpakpor as Chairman while, Dr. Samuel Efetobor, Barr. (Mrs.) Kress Njiokuemeni, Hon. (Mrs.) Irene Imilar, John Okoriko Esq., Paulina Egbon and Mrs. U.R Monye will serve as members.

According to the governor, the letter was predicated on the power conferred on him through the provisions of Section 3 (1) of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law, 2016.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to request you to invoke your powers under Section 3(2) of the aforementioned law to place the appointment of these nominees before the Honourable House for consideration and confirmation requested,” the letter added.

Sequel to a motion moved and seconded by the Majority Leader and the Member representing Ughelli North I, Hon. Tim Owhefere and Hon. Samuel Mariere respectively, the Speaker called on the nominees to make 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) available to the secretariat on or before Monday, March 13, 2016.

Meanwhile, the House through a report by the Public Petitions Committee dismissed the petition of Pharmacist Kelvin Onome Oyinvwi on his alleged unjustified demotion by the Delta State Hospitals Management Board (HMB).

Recommendations from the House Committee, which were contained in a report read by the Committee Chairman, Hon. Orezi Esievo avowed that the petition to the extent of the Pharm. Oyinvwi be dismissed for lack of merit.

According to her, having exhaustively looked into the issues, the committee wishes to recommend for the consideration of the House that the demotion in rank by two grade levels slammed on the petitioner, by the board be upheld.

Recall that the petition was presented to the house by the Member representing Warri South II, Hon. Dennis Omovie on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 on behalf of the petitioner.

In the petition, Pharm. Oyinvwi alleged that he was unjustly and unlawfully demoted by two grade levels and sought a declaration by the House directing the Hospitals Management Board to reverse their action and reinstate him to the grade level he ought to be alongside his contemporaries.