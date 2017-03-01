Obj And Failed Generation

THE recent statement by former President and elder statesman, Chief Mathew Aremu Okikiola Olusegun Obasanjo, that his generation of leaders has failed Nigerians, did not come to many observers of the nation’s political development as a surprise.

Rather, it is an admission or a confession of the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth from a man who, by all intents and purposes, knows the subject matter so well, having played key roles, both as a military Head of State and two term in office as the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Considering the blunt and no-holds-barred disposition of Chief Obasanjo, we cannot but agree with him that his generation of leaders largely took steps that not only left much to be desired, but have today become an albatross on the neck of present generation. Such inadvertence has created a yawning gap between the glorious past and the present day of visible hunger, anger, ignorance, disease, poverty, lack of shelter unemployment and youth restiveness, among others.

For whatever the statement is worth, we believe that the former President by his acknowledgment of the enormity of the omissions and commissions of his generation, is inadvertently reminding the current managers of the nation’s statecraft of the need to have a paradigm shift from the past and explore ways of carrying out a surgical operation to remedy the mistakes and ailments of the past.

It is also a clarion call for all hands to be on deck, with a view to maximising the rich human and natural resources which were either neglected or badly tapped by the failed generation of leaders.

If these are the intentions of the former President, then they deserve sober reflections from today’s leaders and a firm resolution to do something positively different to have a clean break with the past.

It is a statement of fact that our leaders have failed to optimise the plethora of opportunities to put the nation on its proper footing and proper place as a key player in the comity of nations. It is true that a welter of both natural and human advantages were not converted to effective use for wellbeing of all and sundry.

It is equally incontrovertible that corruption, nepotism, ethnicism, ineptitude, avarice, greed and the culture of impunity gradually crept into the life of the nation, while many, in the generation under focus, looked elsewhere.

To this extent, the former President merely stated the obvious when he admitted that his generation failed Nigeria.We do not, however, agree with the octogenarian that Nigeria would have been worse off, but for the salvaging role of his generation.

While it is elementary in the history of Nigeria that his generation of leaders contributed to nation building, especially fighting the civil war to keep the nation together, it is equally indisputable that that generation, probably as a result of ignorance, failed to manage the economy of the nation properly as the huge gains of groundnut pyramids of the North, cocoa in the West, palm produce in the East and timber and rubber in the Midwest, hitherto prudently managed by the first generation of our leaders, were largely squandered and abandoned for petroleum products by the generation.

Meritocracy was also slaughtered on the altar of impunity, largely characteristic of the failed generation. These are lamentable but since the book of Lamentations was not specifically written for Nigerians, we must rise beyond bemoaning the past. The pertinent question, therefore, is whether we can truly have a paradigm shift by righting the wrongs of failed leadership.

This question has become imperative, considering the fact that even though the failed generation may not physically be in power today, it has created a system where its permanent interest is peceptibly elevated over and above national interest by still playing the ignoble role of godfatherism.

Be that as it may, we must change the system and this can be done by the youths rising up to the occasion by refusing to play second fiddle and by join the mainstream leadership with a clear focus and determination to make the desired difference, for the good of society.