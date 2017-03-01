International Women’s Day: Return To Your Responsibilities As Mothers

BY CHUBUZOR ISICHEI

AS Delta State ,yesterday, joined the entire world to celebrate the 2017 International Women’s Day, the wife of the state Governor and Founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, enjoined all women to be bold to return to their responsibilities as mothers.

Dame Okowa, who stated this at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, when she received the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola William, who came with some women groups on a rally to mark the day, advised the women on the essence of training up their children in the right way so that when they grow up they will not depart from it

Speaking on the theme of the day – “Be Bold for Change”. Dame Okowa said that change depends on how one perceives it. According to her, “The essence of this, is to change the perspective of our lives; let us change from our attitude, let us learn to support our fellow women, not only in politics because the greatest problem our women have today is the attitude of pull her down syndrome.”

She said if there will be a change, which means, there is something wrong, adding that a wind of change is everywhere today and the need to make that change anywhere we occupy is very necessary.

The governor’s wife also said that “if everyone begin this change, the world will be a good place to live in. She added, “let us show more love to one another, leaving behind aggressive lifestyle, which will not led us to anywhere.”

She said God is telling us today to have a bold change from our various families before the community, the state and the nation at large, adding that this will enable us to bring up our children in a better way.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams, who led the women for the rally, said March 8 every year has come to stay in the world as through several resolutions of the United Nations and CEDAN, the International Day, set aside to celebrate womanhood in recognition of the invaluable contributions of women to societal growth, national and international developments.

She said, as part of the activities to commemorate the day, her ministry has carried out various activities in attaining sustainable development in the state such as reactivation of women development centres across the state, commissioning of a 10-room self-contained accommodation and solar-powered water scheme project at Eku settlement, among others.

She commended the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the import of the “SMART Agenda and the governor’s wife, Dame Okowa , for her 05 Initiative programme in bridging a lot of gaps for desired change as it affects the womenfolk and attaining sustainable development in the state.