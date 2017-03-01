Okowa Salutes Ag President Yemi Osinbajo At 60

Congratulates Onnoghen On His Swearing In As 20th CJN

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has paid glowing tribute to Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he turned 60 years yesterday.

Governor Okowa, in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, lauded the Acting President for his commitment to the restoration of peace in the Niger Delta.

The governor noted that the Acting President’s diplomatic shuttles to the states of the Niger Delta, coupled with some of the utterances emanating from the presidency in recent times, had contributed immensely to the stability in the region.

He stressed that the people of the Niger Delta owe Mr. Acting President a great deal of commendation as his diplomatic shuttles and firm commitment to the resolution of the teething problems of the region have paid off in the cessation of hostilities in the creeks.The governor noted that Delta State was most impacted by the recent acts of vandalism and destruction of oil installations in the region; hence, “we do not take it for granted that peace has finally returned to the region.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State I congratulate His Excellency, The Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“The ideals of uncommon patriotism, unparalleled humility and sterling leadership qualities which you epitomise are worthy traits that will continue to inspire us in our SMART Agenda,” the governor stated.

The governor appreciated the Acting President’s efforts in stabilising the naira as he moves to stir the country out of recession; he wished him a happy Diamond celebration and prayed that God would continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of God and country.

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, on his swearing-in as the 20th Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Governor Okowa expressed joy that Justice Onnoghen’s elevation to the highest judicial office in Nigeria is coming 30 years after the last Southerner,Justice Ayo Irikefe, occupied the office in 1987.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa eulogised Justice Onnoghen for emerging the 20th Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The governor noted that Justice Onnoghen was appointed at a time the judiciary was facing serious challenges, occasioned by the trial of some judges on corruption charges and urged the new CJN to ensure a total reorganisation of the judiciary to bring back the confidence reposed in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Governor Okowa, on behalf of the government and people of Delta State, congratulated His Lordship, Justice Onnoghen, GCON, on his swearing in as the 20th Chief Justice of Nigeria and the conferment on him with the second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) by the Acting President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The governor stressed that a strong and independent judiciary is a sine qua non for a full-flegded democracy, where the rule of law, respect for human rights and freedom of association are fundamental principles in a practicing democracy.

He added that the judiciary, more than ever, must ensure that their independence is not jeopardised in any way or form to enable them perform adequately as the third arm of government.

The governor wished Justice Onnoghen a successful tenure in office.