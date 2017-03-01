Okowa Threatens To Blacklist Contractors

By FIDELIS EGUGBO

TO ensure that projects are delivered on time and according to specifications, the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has intensified inspection of projects, saying any contractor who executes shoddy jobs will be blacklisted.

Addressing journalists yesterday at Ovwian, Governor Okowa assured that his administration was committed to executing projects which will stand the test of time.

Some of the roads he inspected before addressing journalists include Kwale Township Road, Ozoro/Oleh road, resurfacing of Ughelli/Agbarha road, maintenance of various roads to Agbarho, Ughelli/Afiesere/Ofuoma road, asphalt overlay of Ekakprame/Ekrokpe/Usiefrun road, Ugbomro road between DSC expressway and junction and the Ovwian main road.

Governor Okowa, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the projects, however, ordered that a staff of Ministry of Works who supervised one of the road projects at Kwale be queried for not doing the right thing.

“At all the projects inspected, I am satisfied with the level of work done and very surprised at the turn out of Deltans to receive us, which was evident that the projects are people-oriented,” Governor Okowa.

He stated that he ordered for query to be issued to the civil servant who supervised one of the road projects in Kwale because, he was not satisfied with the work done, asserting, “Things must be done right; we will not condone shoddy jobs.” The Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye; the Commissioner for Water Resources, Sir Fidelis Tilije; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. Peter Mrakpor and that of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, among others ,accompanied Governor Okowa on the inspection tour.

In a chat, Mr. Ukah stated, “you can see that our governor is a man of the people; the reaction of the people is evident that he is a grassroots man who is committed to uplifting the standard of living of our people through the SMART Agenda.“Governor Okowa’s administration has delivered beyond his electoral promises, despite the recession that hampered developmental projects in other states of the country,” he added, reiterating, “evidently, he has proven that he is a great manager of man and resources and the inspection of projects is to ensure that there is no compromise and we are all happy.”