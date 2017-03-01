Adeyinka Adebayo, Great Leader, Remarkable Patriot –Ibori

Chief James Onanefe Ibori has joined other Nigerians in mourning the passing of Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo at the age of 89. He described the late Adebayo as a great patriot, who sacrificed greatly so that Nigeria could remain one united nation, in its trying days after the counter-coup of July 1966.

In a press statement signed by Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, the former Governor of Delta State said the late Gen. Adebayo did not for once seek personal gain whatsoever, as one of the most senior officers that would have been in contention for leadership in the aftermath of the counter-coup in mid-1966, but set his mind and heart to the search for peace and unity for Nigeria. Furthermore, his record as Western State Governor remains a shining example for others to emulate.

While wishing the soul of Gen. Adebayo a sweet repose, Ibori sent his condolences to Mr. Niyi Adebayo, who was his close colleague as Ekiti State Governor from 1999 to 2003.

He said that Niyi Adebayo has since remained “a friend and brother.” He also sent his condolences to Niyi’s elder sister, Mrs. Nike Makinde as well as his brother, Sola. Most of all, Ibori prayed the Almighty God to give Mrs. Adeyinka Adebayo the grace to bear this irreparable loss.