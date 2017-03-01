Okowa Calls For Synergy Among Blood Donor Organisations

BY GODBLESS NIKATENE

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has applauded the passion and commitment of Universal Blood Donors Development Centre (UNIBLOOD) group towards saving lives of people as it marks her 10th anniversary

The governor gave the commendation yesterday at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Asaba.

Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, urged UNIBLOOD group and other blood donor organisations in the state to work in synergy with the medical centres in the state to save lives

He emphatically applauded UNIBLOOD group for its consistency in senitising Deltans on the importance of donation of blood to victims when necessary, adding that theDelta State Ministry of Health will work in synergy with blood donors, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and medical centres in the state to ameliorate blood transfusion in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the President/ Founder of UNIBLOOD group, His Royal Majesty, Charles Chukwunwike Anyasi III, the Obi of Idumuje-Unor kingdom, had lauded Governor Okowa’s kind gesture and broad-based policy in the health sector and enjoined all Deltans to key into the Prosperity for All Deltans agenda.

The monarch, who gave a brief history of UNIBLOOD group, said it was difficult to understand why a man with no connection in medical science would be leading a cause of this nature, noting that the foregoing historical background underscored the feeling.

“UNIBLOOD is dedicated to the holistic articulation, generation and execution of ideas, tools and skills towards the total eradication of the problems confronting universal blood donors in the state and the nation in general,”he said.

He stressed that it was a unique opportunity to inform members of the public, especially Deltans, on our mission towards healthy living,” he said.

Highpoint of the occasion was the cutting of the 10th anniversary cake with the representative of state governor and the Commissioner For Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge.