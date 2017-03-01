Govt To Clamp Down On Cultists, Sponsors -Otuaro

BY SAM DUVWODE

Following the spate and alarming rate of cultism in all parts of the state, the Delta State Government has disclosed that no effort will be spared in bringing those involved and their sponsors to book.

The Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, made the disclosure in Asaba yesterday, while holding a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police, Divisional Police Officers, (DPOs) and Chief Inspectors of Educations (CIEs) from the 25 local government areas of the state and some members of the State Executive Council.

Barr. Otuaro, noted that the import of the meeting was for the relevant stakeholders in the society to brainstorm and seek ways of addressing the cult activities happening in all parts of the state.

The Deputy Governor, who averred that the spate and menace of cultism are becoming alarming and worrisome, noted that government is working on the Anti-kidnapping and Anti-cultism Law as a proactive measure to curb the menace of cultism in the state.

He said that the state government is calling on all relevant stakeholders to fashion out ways to address the ugly trend, adding that government is prepared to bring those involved and those sponsoring the anti-social vice bedevilling the society to book.

In an address, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Samuel Ojo, defined cultism as an enclosed organised association devoted to the same course, whose activities are exclusively kept away from the public.

Ibrahim noted that secret cults are rampant in schools all over the world. He said that it was known to be at its peak in tertiary institutions, adding that it is no more news that it has expanded its territories to secondary and primary schools.

CP Ibrahim noted that parental and home background, the society, emotional sickness, peer group influence, the quest for power and revenge, as well as popularity and wealth, among others, are factors that may influence peers’ participation in cultism.

He noted that the state Anti-Cultism Unit established in 2016 with the mandate to eradicate cultism and cult- related offences in Delta State has thus far arrested 369 cult suspects and succeeded in arraigning 289 of them, who have been remanded in various prisons across the state.

The CP advised that parents should enforce discipline on their children and have time for them to teach them good values.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Sir Jude Sinebe, and his counterpart in Basic and Secondary Education, Barr. Chinedu Ebie, blamed the menace on poor upbringing and pledged government’s readiness to embark on routine orientation and advocacy against cultism.

Some police officers, who spoke at the meeting, promised to do their best, but advised politicians, godfathers and others using cultists to foment trouble to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

Some Chief Inspectors of Education also appealed to the state government and other relevant agencies to intensify efforts at stemming the ugly trend before it cripples not only the education sector but the society at large.