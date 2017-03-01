Projects Inspection: Excited Faces Confirm Okowa As Grassroots Man –Ukah

THE Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said that the warm reception given to the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, when he inspected some on-going road projects in parts of the state is a further confirmation that the governor is a grassroot man who is committed to uplifting the standard of living of the people through the SMART Agenda.

The roads inspected by Senator Okowa include, Kwale Township Roads, Ozoro/Oleh road, resurfacing of Ughelli/Agbarha road, maintenance of various roads to Agbarho, Ughelli/Afiesere/Ofuoma road, asphalt overlay of Ekakprame/Ekrokpe/Usiefrun road, Ugbomro road between DSC expressway and junction and the Ovwian main road.

He stated that it was gladdening to see the joy and excitement on the faces of the people, who stay in the areas where the governor inspected on-going projects.

The Commissioner for Information said that Governor Okowa’s administration has delivered beyond its electoral promises, despite the economic recession that has hampered developmental projects in other states of the country.

Mr. Ukah added that Senator Okowa has evidently proven that he is a great manager of men and resources, stressing that the inspection of projects is to ensure that there is no compromise in the execution of the projects.

He appealed to Deltans to be patient as the benefits that come with the prudent management of scarce resources will reach them, adding that no part of the state will be neglected in the scheme of things.