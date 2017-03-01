NPFL: Will Inadequate Planning On The Road Again Be Exposed In Africa?

HEADING into the First Round of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, Nigerian representation on the continent has been whittled down to just two teams.

Wikki Tourists and FC Ifeanyi Ubah were both eliminated from the Confederation Cup in the Preliminary Round, and while both Enugu Rangers and Rivers United came through their ties (in entirely contrasting fashions), they will have to go through Zamalek – last year’s beaten finalist – and Sudan’s Al Merrikh, respectively ,in order to progress to the group stage of the Champions League.

FCIU’s elimination at the hands of Egyptian giants, Al Masry, betrayed a peculiar naivety, one that is shared by a number of Nigerian clubs: the inability to master an away tie.

Granted, their exit was on penalties, but it would be disingenuous to suggest, as some might be wont to, that it was down to luck. In any case, the Nnewi side failed to convert any of their three kicks – two saved to the kicker’s natural side and one blazed over. That is not a bad rub.

There is no given way to win on the road, of course. The reason leagues are played in this format is to ensure that comparative advantages even out; as such, insofar as some basic standards are adhered, the home team is permitted to skew the circumstances in its favour. This includes the use of such things as flares, whistles and laser pointers for the purpose of intimidation and distraction, all of which are in common use especially in North Africa.