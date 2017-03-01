DESTMA Boss To Officers: Expose Corrupt Officers In Your Midst

HE Director-General (DG) Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA), Olorogun Stephen Dieseruvwe, has challenged officers to expose corrupt officers in their midst, urging them to be abreastof the circulars issued from the head office and also fulfil the required obligations contained in the circulars to the letter as it would help lift the authority to greater heights.

He made the call recently on his regular state wide inspection tour to the Ughelli and Warri zonal offices of the authority within the state.

The DG reiterated his call for officers not to shield corrupt elements within their fold, but expose them to help rid the authority free of bad eggs, noting that the issued circulars are meant to rid the authority of vices such as improper dressing amongst officers and lateness to work, under-hand dealings (corruption) uncivil approach in dealing with the public, amongst many.

He noted that ‘’we are within the civil service and must confine ourselves to the dictates and working instruments of the service, which includes circular letters which will be issued from time to time by management to address certain perceived lapses within the authority’’.

He informed them that top management under his supervision has held series of positive meetings with other sister agencies for synergy purposes and also to better equip them with additional manpower to combat incessant assault on officers by defaulting motorists.

OlorogunDieseruvwe finally solicited for total commitment from the officers to diligently perform their traffic management duties in their various assigned beats with a promise that DESTMA is set for greater heights, promising further that ’’Heaven rewards those who are diligent’’.