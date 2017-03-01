Justice Onnoghen: His Landmark Judgements And Task Of Re-Branding The Judiciary

Inspite of the challenges hat dotted the road to his being appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen is remarkably the first Southerner to be Chief Justice of Nigeria since 1987 when Ayo Irikefe retired.

Interestingly, he made history in Nigeria in April 11, 2014 when he, alongside some of his colleagues, made a landmark pronouncement in the case of two Igbo women, Gladys Ada Ukeji and Maria Nweke, who argued that they should have equal access as men to the inheritance of their parents.

In Igbo culture, women had been disinherited for ages as a result of tradition. The two women sued the men in their families and finally got justice as the case moved from the lower to the highest court in the land.

Some of his landmark cases include: Upholding the death sentence metted out to ChukwuemekaEzeugo, known as “Rev King,” the General Overseer of Christian Praying Assembly, who was accused of murdering a member of his Church in 2006.

He was the one who annulled late Yar’Adua’s election in December 2001 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen Muhammadu Buhari argued that the election was rigged. However, his decision, alongside other colleagues, did not hold as they did not have the required number of justice to pull the judgment through.

Also the case of Buhari against INEC and others, 2008, AC/51/2008 in which he delivered a dissenting judgement alongside his brothers wherein he nullified the 2007 election on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with electoral Act.

He also handed the profound decision in Ameachi vs INEC, reported in 2008 file, Nigeria Weekly Law report, page 10, 80. And in the case of Saraki against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, delivered on 15th February, 2016, he delivered the lead judgement.

In all of these judgements, he exhibited an exceptional and uncommon courage.

While superintending over the judiciary in acting capacity, he exhibited a handful of hope-inspiring qualities, though not limited to his directive to judges to expedite hearing on all pending high-profile corruption cases.

Also to his credit was his decision to award substantial punitive cost to be personally paid by lawyers that encouraged their clients to file frivolous suits.

However, the challenges before him as Chief Justice of Nigeria are many. Some of them are, pervasive corruption that has infected a cognizable number of judges, cutting across the various rungs of the court; unhealthy delays in the dispensation of justice and the high cost of litigation, which has made the court seem more accessible to the rich, which equally demand urgent attention.

And, with the staggering degree of manifest corruption that has had the judiciary by the jugulars over the years, how far the new CJN can go towards sanitising the system, remains to be seen as he has to consider re-building the confidence of the public on the judicial system in the country.

Born on December 22, 1950 at Okurike town, Biase Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State, he is from Rivers State. After obtaining a law degree from Univeristy of Legon, Ghana, he started his law career as state counsel at the Ministry of Justice, Lagos in 1978. He practiced law for many years before he joined the Bench