Focus Is Key Against Zamalek, Says Enugu Rangers’ Itodo

Akor Itodo says Enugu Rangers will continue to remain focused ahead of their Caf Champions League first round clash with Zamalek in Egypt on Sunday. Rangers overcame another North African side, Algerian’s JS Saoura in the preliminary round, advancing on the away goal rule after securing a 1-1 in Algeria and 0-0 in Enugu.

“We have worked hard and we shall remain focus as we take the challenge a step at a time. Playing a North African team is just like playing any other team in the world. We have prepared, studied them well and we hope to go there and get our desired result,” Itodo told Goal.

“We were not disturbed when we heard similar statement before our first match against Algerian club, JS Saoura but we got a 1-1 draw there which proved vital to us advancing to the next round.”

“We will leave for Egypt on Thursday so we can have ample time to settle down well and stay focus ahead of the match on Sunday.

“As much as we have prepared so well for this encounter, we can’t but recognise and acknowledge the God factor which we have always hold to. God’s grace will see us through,” he concluded.