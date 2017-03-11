DPO Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Timothy FalowoAdeola attached to Ire Akari division in Isolo has escaped death after a big tree inside the station uprooted itself and fell on top on his office.

The incident happened on Moday during a heavy rain storm that damaged some properties in some part of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRES gathered that Falowo who was inside his office was unhurt but some of the valuables in the office such as plasma television, fridge, office chairs and table were destroyed.

According to an eye witness, when the tree fell and pierced inside the DPO office, other police officers who were present in the station started crying thinking that Falowo was hit by the tree.

However, he managed to come out and nothing happened to him and the officers started jubilation, thanking God despite the huge damage in the office.

Residents who saw what happened troop in to the station and expressed shock and joy over what happened. One of the residents, Robert Akpan said he was shocked and still surprised how the tree uprooted itself and fell on top of the building where Falowo’s office was located.

Some said though it was shocking, they were grateful to God that Falowo escaped death.

When our correspondent visited the station, some engaged workers were busy trying to remove the falling tree from the damaged building.

When the contacted the DPO, he declined to speak and managed to say “you can see what happened and I am alive, thank God”

Our correspondent gathered that Monday the rain storm affected some building in some area in Iyana Ipaja, ikotun, satellite town, Oshodi, Apapa where properties were destroyed