Governor, Deputy, Others Pay Tribute To Late Mrs Irene Ugbebor

BY MAXWELL MOMAH

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Barr. Kingley Utuaro, the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya and other top government officials, including members of the House and civil commissioners gathered at Boji-Boji, Owa to bid farewell to late Mrs. Irene Ugbebor.

Mrs. Irene Ugbebor, who transited to glory on February 3, 2017, after 61 years, was the mother-in-law to the Principal Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Hillary Ibegbulem.

During the funeral service held at Owa Model Secondary School compound, the presiding priest, Pastor Peter Iwezue, tasked Christians on righteousness and total abstinence from acts that will take them to hell fire.

Pastor Iwezue, taking his reading from the book of Revelation chapter 20 , said there are two books, a book of life and another book with various names of people indulging in various sinful acts whose destinations is hell fire.

Mr. Ibegbulem, in his tribute, described the death of his mother in-law as tragic and very painful but that her death was simply not enough to wipe away the sweet memories she left with all those that knew her.

He said late Mrs. Ugbebor was more than a mother-in-law, who became his second mother immediately he said ‘I do’ to the daughter, saying that her simplicity, enthusiasm and warmth were infectious and left indelible impressions on him.

The Principal Secretary to the Governor said his late mother-in-law enriched his life with enabling virtues of meekness, selflessness, boundless love and unflappability, noting that she was a perfect study in strength through gentleness and always clothed with the ornaments aof meek and quiet spirit.

Also, he noted that the late Mrs. Ugbebor was a remarkable woman, a mentor who through her children, taught a great lesson in contentment.