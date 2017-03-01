2019: We’ll Queue Behind Okowa, Says Sakpra

By GODBLESS NIKATENE

THE Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties Government House, Hon. Henry Sakpra, has urged the people of Udu Local Government Area of the state to queue behind Senator Okowa and distance themselves from opposition.

Sakpra, who disclosed this to newsmen during the inspection of Ovwian road project at the weekend, said that the Senator Okowa administration has spread development to Udu Local Government Area.

He enjoined Udu indigenes to stand by prosperity for all Deltans, assuring them that more projects were coming to the area, saying that, “ come 2019, we have no other candidate to support but Senator Okowa. “

He lauded Governor Okowa’s achievements in the past one-and-a- half years in office and thanked the Smart Governor, Senator Okowa, for putting smiles on the faces of the people of Udu Local Government via good roads construction, even as he urged the people of Udu kingdom to always embrace the existing peace in the area, noting that development can only thrive in a peaceful environment.Sakpra said that it is only peaceful co-existence that can attract development to the local government area and charged the people of Udu kingdom never to relent in their support for the Okowa administration, because according to him, the governor will also see Udu as his second home . He urged them to keep faith in the pipelines of prosperity for all Deltans.

He emphatically thanked the state government for the on-going roads construction in the area adding that the good people of Udu kingdom will continue to benefit immensely in terms of infrastructural development from the Okowa administration.