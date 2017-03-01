VANGUARD Award: Okowa Congratulates Emefiele, Clark

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on their 2016 Vanguard Personality Awards as Vanguard Man-of-the -Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards, respectively.

In a congratulatory message issued in Asaba, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa extolled the leadership qualities and astute contributions of the awardees to the development of Nigeria and Delta State.

He described Mr. Emefiele as an illustrious son of Delta State, whose remarkable contributions to the banking industry in Nigeria is legendary and worthy of emulation.

He said: “Mr. Emefiele is an illustrious son of Delta State in whom we are well pleased. His astute contributions to the development of the banking industry in Nigeria is legendary and worthy of emulation.

“As a distinguished Deltan, Mr. Emefiele has had a remarkable and enviable career in banking, culminating in his appointment as Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, before emerging the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“As Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, we are proud of his achievements in managing the nation’s economy, especially in the recessionary period.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Mr. Godwin Emefiele on his award as the Vanguard Man of the Year.”

In a related development, Governor Okowa has also paid glowing tribute to Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on his Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Governor Okowa noted that the remarkable contributions of Chief Edwin Clark to Niger Delta struggle are legendary and worthy of commendation.

“As leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Clark coordinated the recent resolution of the militancy crisis in the Niger Delta which has effectively stopped the destruction of oil facilities and installations. “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, we are proud to identify with Chief Edwin Clark on his Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award,” the governor added.Governor Okowa also lauded Chief Clark for establishing the Edwin Clark University in the state and called on other well -meaning Deltans to emulate the Octogenarian.