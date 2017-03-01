Okowa Welcomes President Buhari From Medical Leave

Delta State Governor Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed joy on the news of return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical leave.

The governor said he was pleased to welcome the President back to the country in good health condition.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa thanked Deltans, Nigerians for their unrelentless prayers for the quick recovery of Mr. President and urged them to continue praying for the president and other leaders.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily welcome our dear President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

“We thank God that Mr. President is back to the country, even as we pray he recuperates effectively to continue the task of leading Nigeria out of her economic challenges.”

The statement further thanked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for taking charge of the country effectively in the absence of the president.