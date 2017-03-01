Sub-Standard Steel And Other Fake Products In Nigeria

PARTART of several discourses today is the incidence of fake products in the Nigerian market. These products are adjudged fake and sub-standard because their measurements neither tally with the Nigerian standard, nor meet the international benchmark. It is a pervasive trend in the country.

Shortly before he was disengaged as the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Joseph Odumodu, had alerted Nigerians about the incidence of “cutting corners” by local manufacturers of iron and steel products. The statement emanated from the findings by the organisation’s enforcement taskforce units set up for that purpose.

He then disclosed that steel products, which were supposed to measure 16 millimetres (mm) in diametre, merely turned out to be 12mm, an indication of a shortfall of 4 mm, with significant impact on the overall strength of the product. Noting the virtual permeation of cheating in all sizes, Odumodu added that even steel products supposedly marked 12mm and 10mm in diametre were just 10mm and 8mm, respectively, in actual measurement.

From his briefing, the prevalent under-hand deal also compromises the length of steel products by the 20 local manufacturers, none of whom, he said, could hardly be exonerated; an overt damning verdict of the collaborative engagement among the manufacturers in perpetuating the devious act.

The law that established SON (the SON Cap S.9 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004) empowers the organisation to “designate, establish and approve standards in respect of metrology, materials, commodities, structures and processes for the certification of products in commerce and industry throughout Nigeria and to carry out any other functions imposed on it under this Act or any other written law, including the power to make rules.”

Over the years, Nigeria has been a dumping ground for various kinds of sub-standard goods and products since the Ibrahim Babangida administration liberalised the economy, at the behest of the Bretton Woods institutions in the mid-1980s. The emergent neo-liberal policies culminated in an open economy, with the exchange rate of the hitherto strong naira to other world currencies grovelling at the mercy of market forces.

Fake and sub-standard products dominate the economies of most developing countries that lack production capacity such as the Nigerian situation, which, on the basis of its poor infrastructure in the power sector and allied factors, inexorably makes imports cheaper. Of course, imported products, especially those from Asia, that consist of consumables, clothes, drugs, and even auto parts, are common sights in our local markets.

It is, however, condemnable for a handful of local manufacturers of iron and steel products to wilfully engage in deceitful activities simply to maximise profit at the expense of people’s health and security. This is because there is a nexus between the violation of standards of physical properties like diametre and length and the reduction of chemical properties such as carbon and manganese content.

The utilisation of sub-standard steel components partly accounts for the incidence of collapsed buildings in Nigeria, which the Nigerian Institute of Building put at 84 in the intervening years of 1989 and 2009, with the attendant destruction of 400 lives and property across the country. In all, the incidence of collapsed buildings, a manifest human contrivance fuelled by greed or incompetence or a combination of both, has since killed more people in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

This is corroborated by Odusote (2005), who, in the Analysis of Properties of Reinforcing Steel Bars at four sites of collapsed buildings in Lagos, observed that the chemical compositions and the microstructures of reinforced steel bars, using optical microscopy, highlighted shortage of sulphur and phosphorous contents. The result shows that the investigated reinforcing bars are brittle, and, thus, contributed significantly to the collapse of the building structures.

A key solution,however, lies with the Federal Government’s ability to address the market glut, an issue that resonates with the suggestion of the outgone helmsman, whose valedictory speech made a case for the mandatory patronage of local steel products by government agencies on the grounds that they are comparatively higher in quality, like the Nigerian cable, which is reputedly of higher quality than imported ones, especially from China and other Asian countries.

Arising from the above, SON must seek effective ways to tackle the challenges posed by the unscrupulous manufacturers. It is quite okay to raise alarm such as the potential danger of sub-standard steel products under discourse, but it should be proactive and borrow a leaf from the golden era of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLDLEA), which, especially under the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, performed exemplarily to rid Nigeria of fake pharmaceutical products in the market.

The new leadership of the organisation should not only continue from where Dr. Odumodu stopped, but also go the extra mile to detect and punish non-compliance to the standards in iron and steel production, whether they are produced locally or imported. SON occupies a strategic place in the country; so, its officials must be alert and vigilant at all times.