Court Sentences Trust Abraham To Death For Armed Robbery

by MICHAEL IKEOGWU/WARRI

A high court sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has sentenced to death by hanging, one Trust over armed robbery.

The court presided over by Justice Eboiwe Tobi sentenced Trust Abraham in Charge No: EHC/ 30C/2015 on seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery punishable under Section (2) (a) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol.14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010.

Abraham was sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty of four counts out of the seven -count charges brought against him before the Justice of the Effurun based High Court.

“I hereby sentence you, Trust Abraham, having found you guilty for the offence of armed robbery in counts 1, 2, 6 and 7 to death by hanging. The sentence is to run concurrently. Trust Abraham you are hereby sentenced to death by hanging and may the good Lord have mercy on your soul.”

Abraham was alleged to have conspired with others now at large to rob six persons, including Rebecca Emavwodua, Dedekuma Jeffery, Juliet Tony, Imorehi Simon Mudiaga, Elohor Emavwodua and Solomon Theophilus of their personal belongings and monies with knife and dangerous weapons in Okito Junction, Jakpa Road, Effurun within Effurun Judicial Division on May 13,2015.

Abraham was arrested by a team of Police led by ASP Okey Nweke on routine patrol, along Jakpa Road when they saw a tricycle speeding off with the driver and two others at the back.

After a thorough search of the tricycle, phones, knives and daggers were recovered from him, while those he had allegedly robbed surfaced, identified him as the suspected thief who allegedly dispossessed them of the phones and money and others.