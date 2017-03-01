Govt Committed To Payment Of Pry School Teachers’ Salaries –Ogwu

THE Executive Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu has expressed the state government’s commitment towards ensuring prompt payment of primary school teachers’ salaries and providing educational growth and development in the state.

Hon. Ogwu made the statement while reacting to the publication on page 13 of The Pointer Newspaper of March 13, 2017.

Salaries of primary school teachers have been paid up to November, 2016 while December 2016 salary is ready for payment. On the alleged willful down-grading of teachers, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in a meeting at the instance of the Head of Service on January 26, 2017 applauded the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and the office of the Head of Service that all primary school teachers irregularly/inappropriately placed should on conversion, be brought down by two salary grade levels only.

“It was also agreed that all teachers promoted, including 2016 promotions should be effected before the adjustment of salary grade levels without refunds to government. Those affected are staff with higher certificates, but accepted a lower grade level with a lower certificate at the point of entry.”

He further stated that all promotions, including that of 2016 have been issued and would be effected in January, 2017 salary.