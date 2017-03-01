Oil/Gas: We’ll Attract More Investment, Generate Employment, Says Kachikwu

BY MIKE IKEOGWU/SAM DUVWODE

THE Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has said that substantial efforts are being made at ensuring a conducive investment climate in the oil and gas industry that will attract more investments, ensure its growth and enhance the capacity to generate employment opportunities in the sector and nationwide.

Dr. Kachikwu, who stated this yesterday in Effurun during the first convocation and investiture ceremony of the Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, noted that global spending on exploration and production by oil and gas producers declined with a combined amount of more than N300 billion over the last two years.

The minister, in his keynote address titled; Oil Resource Management and Implications for National Security and Economic Survival, noted that the FUPRE was established to produce unique high level manpower and relevant expertise for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and worldwide.

Kachikwu averred that, between June 2014 and January 2016, oil price declined by 80 per cent, adding that it was the largest percentage drop in the five episodes of sharp price declines that the market had experienced over the past three decades.

He noted that, following the oil boom of 1970s, Nigeria experienced large public spending and fiscal deficits that fuelled macro-economic volatility, adding that, in the period of high oil prices, expenditures were allowed to rise substantially, while there was little ability to control spending in periods of low prices.

The minister averred that the Federal Government is desirous to remedy challenges in the oil and gas industry through robust policies and laws that drive efficiency, encourage investment and improve local participation in the sector.

He assured of the Federal Government’s secured and harmonious business environment where safety and security of all assets, facilities and persons operating in the sector will be guaranteed in the next three to five years.

The Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa,in his remark, said that the institution was conceived as part of Federal Government’s efforts to produce highly skilled manpower and relevant expertise for the oil and gas industry.

Governor Okowa, who was represented by his deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, noted that FUPRE has enabled the Federal Government improve on the local content in the oil and gas sector, adding that the institution has a pivotal role to play in the desired transformation of the oil and gas sector.

The governor, who congratulated His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Attahiru Mohammad Ahmad, the Emir of Anka, on his installation as the Second Chancellor of the University, said that FUPRE was lucky to have such a man with strong passion for education and teaching excellence as its chancellor.

He commended the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu for his proactive style and skilful handling of the national oil company and steering the company away from insolvency and stabilise the economy.

According to him,” this has brought relative peace and calm to the Niger Delta region with all the positive implications it has for the national economy, especially Delta State”.

The governor said that it is a clear fact that the world’s need for energy will continue to grow as the population expands and for more people to come out of poverty.

The Visitor to the university, represented by Prof. Chinedu Mafiana congratulated the governing council and management of the university for their sterling qualities.

He congratulated the new chancellor and charged all leaders to take responsibility of their appointment by putting the interest of the nation above personal one.

“Your HRM, as chancellor, I charge you to take the right decision, choice and actions to govern this institution. The choice of you today as chancellor is a calculated one for National unity,” he stated.

In his address, the Chancellor, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Attahiru Mohammad Ahmad, while thanking Mr. President and the Visitor to FUPRE, reassured that he will not betray the confidence reposed in him, adding that he will lend his expertise as a diplomat to support and nurture the university to attain greater heights.

While noting that the university is the first of its kind in the country and the whole of the African sub-region, he called for its support, progress and advancement to the desired level. According to him, the state of infrastructure in a specialised university of petroleum resources, located in the heart of the Niger Delta calls for special and sustained interventions.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. A.O. Akii Ibhadode in his welcome address noted that the university was established by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration through the proclamation of the Federal Executive Council in March, 2007.

Prof. Ibhadode asserted that chancellors in the universities are the ceremonial, non-resident heads of the institutions and are expected to preside over convocations and other activities as may be assigned to them by the statute of their universities.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, assured that the governing council will not relent in its efforts to make policies that will facilitate the continued growth and progress of the university.

Senator Nimi, asserted that the challenge of having substantive principal officers has been addressed, noting that the university now have substantive principal officers in the various positions.

He appealed to the Federal Government and all other funding agencies to come to the aid of the university and help in putting the needed infrastructures in place; adding that exploration and exploitation of fossil deposits and marketing of its products will remain the economic main stay of the nation for decades to come. He called for the need to develop local capacity so that the full benefits of the university’s special endowment can be tapped to the fullest.