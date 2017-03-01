Delta Donates Bus To NANS

THE Delta State Government has presented a bus to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B. comprising South-South and South -Eastern Nigeria.

Making the presentation on behalf of the state government yesterday, the Secretary to State Government, Hon. Festus Agas, said the present administration places high premium on educational and human capital development in the state.

He noted that the vehicle was to ease the activities of NANS as a body and charged the leadership of the association to put the vehicle to good use in order to justify the efforts of government.

Receiving the vehicle, the Coordinator of NANS Zone B comprising South-South and South-East, Comrade Chibuzor Obi, thanked the state government for the show of love and support to the body, adding that the governor’s friendly disposition to students’ affairs in the state has further given them a pride of place as Deltans.

He promised the continued support of students for the present administration.