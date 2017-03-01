Army, IPMAN, Declare Support For Delta Consumer Protection Committee

THE Nigeria Army has said that it will support the activities of the Delta State Consumer Protection Committee in its avowed determination to curb the prevalence of substandard products in the state.

The Commanding Officer (Rear), 3 Battalion, Nigeria Army, Effurun, Major A.T. Abdulkadir, gave this assurance when members of the Delta State Consumer Protection Committee led by its Chairman and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. (Mrs.) Mary Iyasere, paid an advocacy visit to the batallion.

Maj. Abdulkadir decried the nefarious activities of manufacturers who short-change consumers under whatever guise, and commended the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for setting up the committee.

He advised members of the committee to be above board in the discharge of their duties as there should be no sacred cows when defaulters are to be sanctioned.

Also speaking, when members of the committee visited the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), its state Chairman, Chief Benjamin Omonigho Emoefe, noted that the inauguration of the committee has already sent shivers down the spines of service providers, who take delight in cheating members of the public.

Chief Emoefe asserted that the message of the committee will be passed on to members of IPMAN and assured that his members will continue to abide with the relevant rules guiding their operations.

The committee members also visited Warri South Local Government Area, Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Warri, and Kpoko 100.5 FM/Crown 89.9 FM, Warri, where Hon. Edema Fuludu, Mr. Tunde Omonode and Mr. Benedict Okotie-Eboh, welcomed the idea of setting up of the committee.

Mrs. Iyasere, who was represented by the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Felix Oseji, had told those they visited that the essence of the setting up of the committee is to ensure that consumers get value for their hard -earned income.