Okowa Signs N294.5bn 2017 Budget Into Law

By FIDELIS EGUGBO

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has assented to the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N294.5 billion with an assurance that his administration will not waver in its commitment to infrastructural development.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, accompanied by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Clerk of the House, Mrs. Lyna Ochulor, and other principal officers of the DTHA, presented the Appropriation Bill yesterday at the occasion which took place at Government House, Asaba, and was witnessed by members of the Delta State Executive Council (exco) and other top government functionaries.

“We have a budget of approximately N294 billion in the year 2017; and it is our hope that the finances coming from various sectors will improve in the course of this year so that we are able to meet our obligations to our people,” the governor said, disclosing, “the budget is made up of N158 billion in recurrent expenditure and N136 billion in capital expenditure.”

Governor Okowa continued, “The recurrent expenditure is high because we have a heavy wage bill when it comes to the issue of payment of salary but, beyond that, the state is also spending N31 billion in the servicing of debts in the course of the year.”

He commended the Delta State House of Assembly for its cooperation with the executive arm, especially with regards to the speedy passage of executive bills, stating that government will intensify its drive to boost Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet its infrastructural drive.

Governor Okowa used the occasion to thank the youths of the state for their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful environment for developmental projects to take place, noting that a lot was being done by his administration in attracting developmental projects to the creeks and the riverine communities.

“The state government will continue with its infrastructural development of the riverine areas this year; we are facing the realities on the ground because, the riverine areas need infrastructure, just like the upland,” he said, reiterating, “the more we put infrastructure in the riverine areas, the less there will be slum areas in the cities and towns. I want to assure you that it is possible to truly impact on these riverine communities and make them better places to inhabit and improve on the economy.”

Rt. Hon. Igbuya, while presenting the Bill, informed the governor that the Appropriation Bill was presented to the House of Assembly in November, 2016, and passed through all due legislative procedures before it was passed by the House in February, 2017.

He assured Governor Okowa of the continuous cooperation of the House in making laws that will improve the lot of Deltans.