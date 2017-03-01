DESTMA Seals Colloboration Deal With Police

THE Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) under the leadership of the Director-General, Olorogun Stephen Dieseruvwe, has sealed a collaboration deal with the Nigerian Police.

The Director-General (DG) got the nod when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim and noted that the synergy, when fully implemented, will reduce the assault of DESTMA officers by defaulting motorists and help affirm the enforcement drive of the authority.

Dieseruvwe commended the police for the overall support in DESTMA’s drive of enforcement, noting that working together with sister security apparatus such as the police will further improve security within the state and encourage effectiveness on the part of officers.

He advocated for collaborative action with the Police Traffic Division, not just in the state capital, Asaba, but across the state, especially, the metropolitan areas, saying, “Delta is a unique state with developing mega cities across the three senatorial zones with an influx of persons and vehicular traffic.’’

The DG, in addition also notified the Commissioner of Police that preparations were in top gear to set about the enforcement of government’s mandate of removal of abandoned vehicles, broken down vehicles (junk vehicles) on all internal roads and along highways and advised owners of such categorised vehicles to remove them speedily, as government intervention will incur additional fines on defaulters.

The Commissioner of Police, on his part, applauded the giant strides of DESTMA in such a short time frame, noting that “traffic gridlock has gradually been cut down to the barest level since the authority was inaugurated.’’ “The Nigerian Police Force had tried to enrich prone areas with traffic officers, but will further reinforce the traffic department to key into DESTMA’s architecture.”

He advised DESTMA to identify traffic flash points and increase manpower in such areas to quickly minimise traffic gridlocks/tailbacks, promising DESTMA the support and assistance of the Nigerian Police at all times.