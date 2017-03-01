Mayuku To FG: Follow Up Your Directive On Multinational Oil Firms

THE member representing Warri South-West State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, has said that the Federal Government’s directive to multinational oil companies to relocate their headquarters to their states of operation was capable of mitigating all forms of hostilities in the Niger Delta region.

The lawmaker, who addressed newsmen in Asaba has ,therefore, called on the Federal Government to follow up the directive by ensuring that the international oil companies do not waste further time to do the needful by moving their operational headquarters to the states they are exploring and exploiting oil and gas.

“ I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to take a step further by prevailing on the international oil companies not to delay the relocation of their headquarters to their states of operation as many of them in their usual way would want to apply delay tactics until the issue is forgotten,” Mayuku appealed.

The lawmaker recalled that Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo had at a town hall meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during his continuation visit to states of the Niger Delta region to dialogue with the stakeholders, directed the oil companies to relocate their headquarters to their states of operation, saying, “As I speak, there is no information on any of them already making arrangements to move and the development has dampened the euphoria that greeted the directive.”

Hon. Mayuku said the relocation will, no doubt, give the people a great sense of belonging, maintaining that “confidence -building and trust is key to the promotion of peace and security in the Niger Delta region,” even as he commended the peace -building process of the Federal Government in the Niger Delta, saying that stability in the region is not negotiable.

Mayuku noted “stability in the Niger Delta would guarantee speedy development and every stakeholder should for the sake of moving forward keep its part of the promise made during the visit to the oil producing states by the Federal Government delegation led by Prof. Osinbajo, then as the Acting P resident.”

According to the lawmaker, “over the years, oil remains the main stay of the nation’s economy, but the area that lays the golden egg has nothing to show for it,” pointing out that the multi-nationals are more interested in developing their operational base to the detriment of the oil producing communities, stating, “they should relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta to appreciate the pains of the people”.