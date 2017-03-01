Koko Solid Waste Not Toxic -Nani

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

After about three weeks of careful laboratory analysis, the Delta State Government, yesterday, disclosed that it is overtly convinced that the solid waste substance deposited in one of the dump sites in Koko town is “non-toxic.”

It said results of the analysed samples indicated that, contrary to public outcry, the waste substance deposited by Ebenco Global Links Limited, an integrated waste management facility in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of the state, can neither contaminate ground water nor pose serious threats to human health, aquatic lives, vegetation and environmental sustainability.

Recall that palpable fear and apprehension had loomed in Koko town since February 26, after Channels Television alerted the public on the presence of the waste and its possible effects on the area.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Barr. John Nani had led a delegation of stakeholders to the area, where samples of the waste substance were collected for qualitative laboratory analysis.

Residents of the town expressed concern that the development could be a repeat of the 1988 unpleasant experience in which toxic substances where imported from Italy and deposited in Koko town.

Briefing journalists in Asaba yesterday, Nani dismissed the fears and observed that the waste management company properly treated the substance and religiously followed the guidelines and standards of the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The commissioner explained that findings showed that the substance is a product of crude petroleum, adding that all the parametres for analysis and comparison were below the DPR intervention values.

“Having reviewed the details of the findings above, it is overtly convincing that DPR regulations as contained in the Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN) was carefully followed in the process of the treatment of the substance.

“Further analysis of the collected samples using DPR parametres also revealed that the substance has minimal toxicity and, therefore, not capable of contaminating groundwater as alleged.

“The result also shows that the substance has no serious threat to human health, aquatic lives, vegetation and environmental sustainability.

“Consequently, no environmental remediation will be required as samples fall below DPR intervention values. The samples collected from Ebenco Global Ltd, Koko is a solid non-toxic waste,” he said.

He assured of the state government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all Deltans, noting that the state government will continue to ensure strict environmental compliance monitoring and regular sanitary inspections of residences and facilities across the state.

Earlier at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah , had said that government pays due attention to the health of Deltans, explaining that the essence of the press briefing was to provide recent updates on the Koko waste dump.