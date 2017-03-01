ALGON Berates NUT Over Strike Action

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

THE Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has urged the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state to urgently reconsider the “negative consequences” of its industrial action and call off the indefinite strike it commenced last Thursday.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo, ALGON described the action by the NUT as “ill-advised,” noting that the teachers’ union indictment of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) in the allegedly reduction of teachers’ salaries to 81 per cent is “incorrect”.

It said the present state of the Nigeria’s economy had adversely affected the monthly revenue of all local governments which are currently weighed down by backlog of salaries, stressing that both primary school teachers and staff of the local governments are beneficiaries of local government statutory allocations.

“Whereas, primary school teachers, in the midst of the meagre allocation, have consistently had their salaries deducted at source, local government staff have, on the other hand, been faced with several months of non-payment of their salaries, not minding the fact that local government staff go to the same market and attend to same educational and health needs like their primary school counterparts,” the statement read.

It explained that it was in the light of this “obvious imbalance and the unimaginable hardship confronting staff of the local government” that ALGON, in consultation with the JAAC and other important stakeholders, agreed on a pro rata payment of salary for both primary school teachers and local government staff.

“For the records, the pro rata salary arrangement is a proportional payment of salaries- across-the- board. As the allocation of local governments continue to expectedly increase with the marginal increase in crude oil prices and relative peace in the Niger Delta, issues of prompt and full payment of salaries will be given due and proper attention.

“It is important for the state executive of NUT, who are abreast of the issues ,to cease to whip up undue sentiments aimed at misleading the general public and the members of the NUT whom ALGON holds very dear,” the statement added.

ALGON also deflated claims by the NUT that the on-going teachers’ verification is a “willful down-grading of teachers’ salary grade level (by INFOSEC),” maintaining that the allegation “is absolutely incorrect and does not represent the true position of the outcome of the exercise.”.

It claimed that “the verification exercise has revealed cases of over-stepping, under-stepping, indiscriminate promotion and under-promotion, while cases of under stepping /delayed promotion have been duly effected,” adding that “findings of over stepping and unjustifiable promotions from available records were published and opportunity given to affected teachers to disproof such findings.”

“We, therefore ,appeal passionately to the NUT to call off its strike action and direct its members to resume work to avoid disruption of the academic calendar. While ALGON respects the right of teachers to agitate for their welfare, we,however, believe that dialogue and peaceful negotiations remain the best option towards resolving them.

“ALGON is confident of the sincerity, commitment and dedication of His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, in ensuring the effective implementation of any agreement reached with teachers in the overall interest of Deltans.

“Teachers should please take cognisance of the negative consequences of their action and call off the strike to enable our children prepare effectively for their forthcoming examinations,” the statement added.