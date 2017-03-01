DTHA Passes Administration Of Criminal Justice Bill

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill during its plenary.

The passage of the bill, in a plenary presided on by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, followed the presentation of the report by the House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial matters.

Presenting the report, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial matters, Hon Rueben Izeze, said the bill was committed to the committee for further investigative input after its second reading on Wednesday, June 1,2016.

He said the committee immediately swung into action, with a view to recommending a broad-based law, invited memoranda from the public and other stakeholders and held a public hearing on Tuesday August 9, 2016.

Izeze noted that interested organisations and stakeholders such as the state Ministry of Justice, High Court of Justice, Customary Court of Appeal, Security and Paramilitary Agencies, faith-based organisations and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs), among others, made written and oral presentation to the committee.

The lawmaker said the bill is deemed passable after thorough consideration of relevant documents and materials presented to the committee as well as oral presentations made before it during the public hearing and proposed some amendments to the bill.

He commended the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the support given to the committee and also acknowledged the immense contributions of the Hon. Justice Briki Okolosi’s Reform Committee among other stakeholders.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, moved for the House to receive the report for further consideration, and was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor, and was adopted.

Owhefere, thereafter, moved that orders 77, 78 and 79 of the House Rules be suspended to enable the House take the third reading and pass the bill.

The motion was adopted after the member representing Ughelli South II, Hon. Samuel Mariere, seconded the motion.

Meanwhile, the House deferred the presentation of the report by the House Committee on Public Petitions on the alleged unjustified and unlawful demotion of Pharm. Agwadoma Igbunu by the Delta State Hospitals Management Board to Tuesday next week.