We’re Committed To Reduction Of HIV/AIDS Prevalence

BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE

THE Delta State Government has reaffirmed its irrevocable commitment towards the reduction of the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS pandemic in the state. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas stated this in his keynote address at the 2017 HIV/AIDS Summit with the theme, “HIV/AIDS in Delta State: Ownership and Sustainability” held in Asaba.

Agas ,who is the Chairman, State Action Committee on AIDS (SACA) described the summit organised by the Delta State Action Committee on AIDS (DELSECA) as timely, adding that the time couldn’t be more auspicious than now to critically appraise the gains and challenges of the HIV/AIDS Programme Development Project (HPDP).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. David Onokpe ,he said that the summit was also to chart a new course in the implementation of result-oriented HIV/AIDS activities driven by all tiers of government, in order to bring the much needed succour to citizens of Delta State who are either infected or affected by the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

“As we all gather here today to brainstorm on ways of owning and sustaining the HIV/AIDS response by all tiers in the state, be rest assured that the state government will continue to do the needful when it concerns the health and general wellbeing of her citizens, in line with the SMART Agenda of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in the state.”

He maintained that HIV/AIDS is indeed a major challenge that must be tackled by all sectors if we must bequeath an HIV/AIDS-free generation.

In his remarks, the Project Manager, DELSACA, Dr. John Osuyali, while highlighting the achievements of the committee to include training of youth corps members on counselling of HIV/AIDS patients, among others, said that the committee would continue to do its best to reduce the prevalence rate of the HIV/AIDS scourge in the state.