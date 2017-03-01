Patani PDP Endorses Markafi, Okowa, Five Others

STAKEHOLDERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Patani Local Government Area, have thrown their weight behind the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led national caretaker committee of the PDP.

Addressing PDP stakeholders at a meeting held at the PDP secretariat in Patani reecently, the PDP chairman in the local government area, Hon. Godspower Asiuwhu said the Makarfi leadership enjoys the followership of all PDP state governors and National Assembly members and the National Working Committee of the party.

Hon. Asiuwhu, while commending a former state PDP Chairman, Captain Pius Sinebe (rtd), Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Hon. Timi Tonye, representing Patani Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Engr. Jude Sinebe, the State Commissioner for Higher Education and the Patani Local Government Chairman, Mrs. Josephine Abeki, for being personally present, the Patani PDP Chairman said no other group, including the so-called Ali Modu Sheriff faction enjoys any followership in the area.

Asiuwhu also affirmed that the party officials elected to man the ward to zonal offices remain intact as they were not a subject of the Port Harcourt Appeal Court ruling, which is being contested at the Supreme Court.

He urged party faithful to remain peaceful and united, noting that the development projects already being enjoyed from the Okowa -led state government were only a tip of the iceberg; assuring that more would soon follow in terms of development projects and empowerment of graduates of skill acquisition centres.

The leader of the PDP in Patani and former state PDP Chairman, Chief Pius Sinebe, presided over the movement of a motion for a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro, State PDP Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, Patani PDP Chairman, Hon. Godspower Asiuwhu, Patani Local Government Chairman, Mrs. Josephine Abeki and the member representing Patani constituency in the state legislature, Hon. Timi Tonye, which was seconded and passed unanimously.

All ward chairmen who attended with their executives presented situation reports, even as a cross section of party bigwigs in attendance appealed for patience from the stakeholders, promising that the current tough times would soon give way to a period of prosperity for the people.