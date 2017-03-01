Delta State Ultra-Modern Mechanic Village And Its Relevance

BY ONOHARIGHO EJOOR

IN every aspect of human endeavour, orderliness is required in order for other steps needed to align with activities that make a society worth living to fall in place.

In other sense, “everything properly placed is called safety.” This was the reason why the Delta State government under the leadership of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa deemed it fit to put to rest, the numerous altercations emanating from mechanics and their whereabout in the state capital, on Thursday November 10, 2016 when he performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Asaba Ultra Modern Mechanic Village.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan beamed with smiles during the ground breaking ceremony, because the ceremony actually buried some fundamental stress that had hitherto lingered from the previous administrations concerning the ownership and tenancy issues of the members of the National Automobile and Technicians Association (NATA) and the Oshimili South Local Government Council.

The Commissioner for Transport in his speech, reminded the members of NATA of how the governor promised them during the swearing-in of their executives of building a Mechanic Village to alleviate their accommodation palaver.

Apparently, being a governor that operates with human face, as well as keep to his words, a partnership was initiated with “Rehomes Property Development Co. Ltd,” in line with Public Private Partnership (PPP) with a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

However, the project is designed to boost the Urban Renewal Agenda of the present administration through the location of all the mechanics from the nooks and crannies of Asaba to a state-of-the-art facility.

The project when completed would have the multiplier effect of developing the informal sector of which members of the Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NATA) and Spare Parts Unions are an integral part. It is equally belief that the project will help to bridge communication gap between the government and these unions as well as help the government in the regulation of the industry.

The Ultra-Modern facility is designed to accommodate 82 mechanic workshops, 992 auto-spare parts shops, a police post, a fire service post, a bank, a clinic, a designated motor park, car wash, central refuse dump, union hall amongst other facilities.

Apparently, the idea of the modern mechanic workshop is a step in the right direction by the administration of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa.

Accordingly, if the 18 months completion period could be achieved, it would add credibility to the state government as well as the property developers “Rehomes Property Development Company’s” and such would usher in the kind of happiness and enthusiasm that the “Asaba Shopping Mall (Shoprite) brought to residents of the Capital City, as well as friends of the State, that sometimes stop-by to carry out brisk shopping before the continuation of their journeys.

It is equally expected that at the completion of the project spare parts would readily be available and through the regulation of these mechanics and spare parts dealers, the surety of genuine spare parts sales and quality services from our mechanics would be guaranteed. Definitely, such will ultimately lead to a drop in accident rates on our roads.

The alignment of the state government with a private developer at this time of dwindling resources, was a wise decision, moreover, the rules of engagement as disclosed, during the ground breaking ceremony was Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT).

There are numerous benefits that the completion of the Mechanic Village would attract to the artisans themselves, as well as the vehicle owners that will patronise them, even to the state government, in this regard; we can term the benefits “as chain benefits.”

However, just to mention but a few, the congregation of different workmen would save customers the stress of driving around town, seeking for a particular spare part. For instance welders, auto-electricians and other artisans will be on ground to do justice to issues that require immediate attention; on the other hand, taking a census of mechanics by the government for developmental purpose would be easier.

The man-hours wasted most times in-hold-ups (traffic) when going to our neighbouring Anambra State for the purchase of spare parts will greatly be reduced as some of the spare part sellers would move their business empires to the ultra-mechanic village.

The issue of sanity in behavior and character on the part of the artisans would be evident as the unions and their executives would constantly have a rapport with the authorities that will put them under “checks and balance,” because “too much liberty corrupts an angel.”

By and large, it is expected that food vendors and other petty businesses would thrive in the mechanic village.

And most importantly, the resultant industrial waste as envisaged would be well managed, since there is a design for a “central refuse dump” in the ultra-modern facility.

Another benefit of all the mechanic and other artisans of coming together on the part of government is that when there is the need to carry out necessary awareness campaigns/messages their accessibility would be easier.

During the ground breaking ceremony, the Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan was so pleased that he expressed his gratitude to the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the project, as well as His Royal Majesty, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, the Asagba in-council for their support and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment, Mr. Paul Nmah for his role in facilitating the actualisation of the ongoing construction of the Ultra-Modern Mechanic Village.

He equally appealed to members of Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NATA) to give their full cooperation to the developer so that the project can be completed on schedule.

In all, the Honourable Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan appreciates His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa’s steadfastness in attracting this unique, unparalleled project to Delta State.

Onoharigho Ejoor is an Information Officer in Delta State Ministry of Information.