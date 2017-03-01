Abolition Of Osu Caste System In Nigeria

RECENTLY, the Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, declared that, with immediate effect, the Osu caste system as practiced in parts of the state, has been abolished, effective March 7, 2017. This was sequel to a protest by some indigenes of Obuno Ndi Uno community in Nkanu West Council Area of the state to the effect that they were still being treated as untouchables and subjected to certain sub-human conditions.

“Slavery and segregation have been abolished and as far as the state is concerned, we do not recognize Osu caste system,” the governor was quoted as saying, not just to the protesting group only but to the entire people of the state. Describing the ancient, cultural practice as satanic, he said it was against the spirit and letter of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Governor Ugwuanyi’s order came exactly 61 years after the Eastern Region House of Assembly, Enugu, at the instance of Igbo legislators, abrogated the Osu caste system that had been prevalent among the Igbo ethnic group. The historic event took place on March 20, 1956. But regardless of the legislative action, the deep-seated cultural practice had persisted among several communities of the present-day South-East geo-political region of the country, even till this day.

The Osu caste system is a social structure dating back centuries under which persons designated as Osu are forbidden from any social interaction, including marriage, with those considered as freeborn. An Osu is a person dedicated to the gods of Igbo land, either as sacrificial objects or action by the victim in the face of life-threatening circumstances. By this, the unfortunate victims become automatically untouchables, outcasts and sub-human and, therefore, deemed inferior to the normal freeborn.

Thus, begins their endless and agonising journey of forced segregation and discrimination in the land of their birth. Marriage plans are known to have been cancelled because the brides were later found to be Osu. They cannot break kola nut in a gathering involving the so-called freeborn. Notwithstanding their social and economic standing, the Osu is treated with much disdain, and classified even as unclean.

In a culture where tradition dies hard, the Osu can only interact freely among themselves. Yet, ironically, on a Sunday morning they all, the Osu and freeborn, could be seen in the Church enjoying Holy Communion as one people bound together by the love of Christ but, quite unfortunately, return to status quo after the service. In effect, the Church has been unable to crush the yoke of the segregation.

Certainly, there may be several other groups of people across the South East that are still under the bondage of the Osu practice but have not been able to speak out like their counterparts in Enugu State, either because of fear or shame of publicly advertising such social stigma. In parts of the South-South zone, similar practices are said to exist to the detriment of the people.

Among the affected groups, the toga of Osu is not only demeaning of the human person but leads to tragic loss of self-worth, which could have tremendous social and economic implications for the individual and his community. Moreover, some women so classified have found safe havens in prostitution, while a lot more have chosen to remain single mothers.

The Osu caste system infringes the provisions of Sections 34 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Section 34 deals with respect for human dignity, while Section 42 stipulates that no citizen should be discriminated against on the basis of the circumstances of birth. The Constitution is an embodiment of human rights to be enjoyed by all citizens but which the Osu caste system negates. It also runs against the provisions of the 1948 Universal Declaration on Human Rights of the United Nations General Assembly, which guarantees human rights and freedom from any form of discrimination.

We commend Governor Ugwuanyi for his prompt response to the evil. But we urge him to initiate legislation to that effect in the state legislature. At the national level, law makers representing the state and the entire South-East zone in the Senate and House of Representatives should collaborate to sponsor a bill to abolish the devilish cultural practice in their geo-political zone.

It is an aberration and a huge shame that a system that segregates and practically promotes discrimination against people in Nigeria of the 21st century is still allowed to thrive in parts of the country. It is a societal demon that must be exorcised any where it exists in the country.