DELTA State Governor,
Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has
said that he is confident
that the state, under his
watch, would soon become a
reference point and a hub for
varied agricultural products
in the whole of the country
and beyond.
S p e a k i n g d u r i n g t h e
e m p o w e r m e n t o f 2 4
hitherto unemployed youths
for the 2016 Cycle of the
State Government’s Youth
Agricultural Entrepreneurs
P r o g ra m m e ( YA G E P ) i n
A m u k p e , S a p e l e L o c a l
Government area of the
s t a t e , G o v e r n o r O k o w a
expressed the hope that
given the commitments of
his administration in that
direction and in relation to
the dedication of the already
engaged youths in the projects,
the state will soon begin to
flood the Nigerian markets with
agricultural products such as
“YAGEP Tomato, YAGEP Rice,
YAGEP Fish, among others.
To drive the vision, the
Governor, who spoke through
the Chief Job Creation Officer
of the state, Prof. Eric Eboh,
charged youths in the state,
particularly beneficiaries of
the programme to take full
advantage of the opportunity
p r o v i d e d b y t h e s t a t e
government to become not
only successful entrepreneurs
but employers of labour
The POINTER reports
that The YAGEPreneurs, 24
in number, who recently
completed a three-month
t r a i n i n g / i n t e r n s h i p i n
crop production, received
2,000sq.m plot of land each
and other components as part
of their starter packs, just
as they were commissioned
to immediately commence
tomato cultivation using Jain
Drip irrigation System that
would enhance year-round
farming circle
Allocating the crop cluster
to the beneficiaries, Governor
Okowa enjoined them to work
hard so as to enjoy successful
and viable enterprise in the
agricultural sector, saying “we
want to see YAGEP tomato, we
want to see YAGEP rice and we
want to see YAGEP fish flood
the market.”
According to the Governor,
the on-going establishment of
the 3-month YAGEPreneurs
and STEPreneurs in the 2016
Cycle has taken off smoothly
with 77 persons established in
fish production in 154 ponds
at Ugbokodo in Okpe Local
Government Area; another 64
YAGEPreneurs in 138 ponds
at Egbokodo-Itsekiri in Warri
South Local Government
Area; 29 setup to practise
irrigated tomatoes cultivation
at Ogwashi-Uku and Mbiri
while 54 STEPreneurs have
received their starter packs
to begin their enterprises in
Audio-Visual Technology.
He advised them to put into
maximum use the knowledge
and experience, acquired
during the three months
training/internship period at
different internship centres
across the state, to promote
s u s t a i n a b l e a g r i c u l t u re ,
stressing that they were
trained to practice science
based, knowledge driven and
profit oriented agriculture.
He listed other items in the
starter packs to include farm
inputs such as improved seeds
of COBRA Variety, development
of water sources (borehole),
water storage, water supply,
water distribution facilities
and installation of irrigation
drip kits.
O t h e r i n p u t s a r e
development of nurseries
for seedlings; support for
transplanting of seedlings;
a g ro – c h e m i c a l s s u c h a s
fungicides, pesticides and
herbicides; fertilizer; a monthly
stipend for six (6) months and
a micro-credit component
repayable within a year after
six (6) months moratorium.
He assured them that the
Job Creation Resource Persons,
Dr. Theophilus Okpidi and Hon
Paul Okpue, together with
SYNGENTA Company would
assist them throughout the
production cycle by way of
technical support, mentoring
and capacity building on crop
and soil management.
Speaking on behalf of the
beneficiaries, Patrick Adogho
and Rachael Amariabure
of Isoko South and Ughelli
North local government
areas, respectively, expressed
their gratitude to the state
government for using its job
creation scheme to tackle
unemployment and restiveness
among youths.
They promised to work
hard to become financially
independent and employers
of labour.