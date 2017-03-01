Delta’ll Soon Become Agric Produce Hub In Nigeria –Okowa

DELTA State Governor,

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has

said that he is confident

that the state, under his

watch, would soon become a

reference point and a hub for

varied agricultural products

in the whole of the country

and beyond.

S p e a k i n g d u r i n g t h e

e m p o w e r m e n t o f 2 4

hitherto unemployed youths

for the 2016 Cycle of the

State Government’s Youth

Agricultural Entrepreneurs

P r o g ra m m e ( YA G E P ) i n

A m u k p e , S a p e l e L o c a l

Government area of the

s t a t e , G o v e r n o r O k o w a

expressed the hope that

given the commitments of

his administration in that

direction and in relation to

the dedication of the already

engaged youths in the projects,

the state will soon begin to

flood the Nigerian markets with

agricultural products such as

“YAGEP Tomato, YAGEP Rice,

YAGEP Fish, among others.

To drive the vision, the

Governor, who spoke through

the Chief Job Creation Officer

of the state, Prof. Eric Eboh,

charged youths in the state,

particularly beneficiaries of

the programme to take full

advantage of the opportunity

p r o v i d e d b y t h e s t a t e

government to become not

only successful entrepreneurs

but employers of labour

The POINTER reports

that The YAGEPreneurs, 24

in number, who recently

completed a three-month

t r a i n i n g / i n t e r n s h i p i n

crop production, received

2,000sq.m plot of land each

and other components as part

of their starter packs, just

as they were commissioned

to immediately commence

tomato cultivation using Jain

Drip irrigation System that

would enhance year-round

farming circle

Allocating the crop cluster

to the beneficiaries, Governor

Okowa enjoined them to work

hard so as to enjoy successful

and viable enterprise in the

agricultural sector, saying “we

want to see YAGEP tomato, we

want to see YAGEP rice and we

want to see YAGEP fish flood

the market.”

According to the Governor,

the on-going establishment of

the 3-month YAGEPreneurs

and STEPreneurs in the 2016

Cycle has taken off smoothly

with 77 persons established in

fish production in 154 ponds

at Ugbokodo in Okpe Local

Government Area; another 64

YAGEPreneurs in 138 ponds

at Egbokodo-Itsekiri in Warri

South Local Government

Area; 29 setup to practise

irrigated tomatoes cultivation

at Ogwashi-Uku and Mbiri

while 54 STEPreneurs have

received their starter packs

to begin their enterprises in

Audio-Visual Technology.

He advised them to put into

maximum use the knowledge

and experience, acquired

during the three months

training/internship period at

different internship centres

across the state, to promote

s u s t a i n a b l e a g r i c u l t u re ,

stressing that they were

trained to practice science

based, knowledge driven and

profit oriented agriculture.

He listed other items in the

starter packs to include farm

inputs such as improved seeds

of COBRA Variety, development

of water sources (borehole),

water storage, water supply,

water distribution facilities

and installation of irrigation

drip kits.

O t h e r i n p u t s a r e

development of nurseries

for seedlings; support for

transplanting of seedlings;

a g ro – c h e m i c a l s s u c h a s

fungicides, pesticides and

herbicides; fertilizer; a monthly

stipend for six (6) months and

a micro-credit component

repayable within a year after

six (6) months moratorium.

He assured them that the

Job Creation Resource Persons,

Dr. Theophilus Okpidi and Hon

Paul Okpue, together with

SYNGENTA Company would

assist them throughout the

production cycle by way of

technical support, mentoring

and capacity building on crop

and soil management.

Speaking on behalf of the

beneficiaries, Patrick Adogho

and Rachael Amariabure

of Isoko South and Ughelli

North local government

areas, respectively, expressed

their gratitude to the state

government for using its job

creation scheme to tackle

unemployment and restiveness

among youths.

They promised to work

hard to become financially

independent and employers

of labour.