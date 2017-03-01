Revealed: Issa Hayatou’s Downfall Was Plotted In Ghana –Insiders

THE beginning of the end of the greatest shake-up in the history of football elections in Africa that saw the fall of Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign was all plotted in Accra Ghana.

Thursday the 16th of March will go down in history as one of the memorable days in African football as unknown Ahmad Ahmad defied odds and fell long standing Issa Hayatou to become the latest King of African football.

But insiders say series of meetings held by various African football leaders in Accra and nocturnal gatherings were held to map up a formidable plan to oust Hayatou.

First of all FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s visit to Accra was seen as a move to shore up the plan to remove Hayatou from office.

Despite several denials by Infantino that he was not meddling with CAF politics his presence in Accra showed that he was key in the plans.

Secondly several anti-Hayatou outspoken FA leaders like Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick, Musa Bility and Isha Johansen all paid unannounced visits to the Ghanaian days before the election.

The DR Congo FA boss Constant Omari, a former Hayatou henchman who was booted out for his support for Infantino, was also spotted in Accra.

Hayatou’s decision the ditch Kwesi Nyantakyi and back Tanzania’s Leodegar Tenga in the FIFA Council is also forced the hands of people including the Ghana FA chief to lead the charge.

This shows that they were central to the campaign and strategy to oust Hayatou and the form and guide of it was nailed when some of them departed straight from Accra to Ethiopia for the election.

The plan looks to have worked to perfection as all the people in the Accra group won their elections with most thoroughly thrashing Hayatou loyalist including Ahmad’s famous victory over the big man.

The unassuming man from the Southern African country polled 34 votes with the Cameroonian veteran gaining 20 in the dramatic election day in African football.

The result brought an end to Hayatou’s 29-year reign as ruler of African football.