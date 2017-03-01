Hayatou Overstayed His Welcome, But Not The Devil He’s Made Out To Be

ISSA Hayatou’s reign is at an end. Cue rejoicing and high-fives, the victorious Ahmad Ahmad hoisted in celebration, the new broom that is expected to sweep Caf clean and draw its curtains open to a bath of warm sunlight.

The Malagasy owes his victory to the single most concerted effort to oust the 70-year-old Cameroonian in all of his 29-year stay. More than anything else, it has become dank and musty in Caf headquarters,

a situation worsened by the increasing

insularity of Hayatou’s leadership model.

His rhetoric ran directly opposite to the ‘brave new world’ manifesto of Fifa president

Gianni Infantino, and their running battle has decided in favour of change. As the Igbo anecdote goes, Hayatou is the bird that, after a good meal, thought it wise to challenge his ‘chi’ – his personal god – to a fight.

It is odd that a politician of Hayatou’s clout and experience decided to pursue this exclusionist rout. For one thing, much of the good he has been able to do in his tenure (and there have been positives, despite

what most would have you believe) has come by working closely with the leadership of world football’s governing body.

Who can forget the successful hosting of Africa’s only ever World Cup in 2010, a roaring success in its own right?

The senior World Cup aside, more African

nations have become involved in hosting

(and winning) global football events under his watch than at any time previously:

Egypt and Nigeria in particular have benefitted from hosting age-grade competitions; the Golden Eaglets also hold the record for most U-17 World Cup wins.

Under his watch, Africa transitioned from afterthought to major stakeholder in global football politics, a growth reflected in the allotment of World Cup places. His first World Cup as Caf supremo featured two African representatives from 24 teams, by the time the competition expanded

to 32, they had five slots, and even six in 2010.

That these leaps may have taken place with or without Hayatou, and were foregone

conclusions is a matter of conjecture.

In the end, his body of work, while riddled with errors, is hardly a reproach. His biggest failing, it would seem, was to fall in love with the trappings of power and seek to entrench himself and his authority

further.

For his rapacious ambition, he has paid the ultimate price, and will not have the luxury of transitioning into the sort of elder

statesman role that a man of his experience

and standing ought to occupy