Zambian Coach Welcomes FIFA U20 Draw

ZAMBIAN U20 coach, Beston Chambeshi, has welcomed the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup draw, saying it is a fair draw.

The draw was conducted by FIFA in South Korea on Wednesday where the Southern African side will face Portugal, Iran and Costa Rica in Group C.

Speaking in an interview from South Korea, Chambeshi admitted their opponents

were also good and the fact that they qualified to the World Cup, meant his team would need to fight. “The Group looks fair but what will determine our performance will be adequate preparations,” Chambeshi said.

On the other hand, his right hand man, Bilton Musonda agreed that the group looked fair on paper, but no team should be underrated.

Musonda reckons the fact that they will participate in a Four-Nation’s tournament

in South Korea prior to the event will help the team get ready for World Cup.

“All the teams look good, it will be a tough competition but Portugal does pose the biggest threat to us among the group opponents,” says Musonda.

“It all borders on preparation, how we prepare is how far we will go and I am sure FAZ is preparing our camping in Europe.

“The good thing about this four-nation tournament is that it will help the boys familiarise themselves with the climate and facilities in South Korea.”