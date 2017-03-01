PDP Remains One Party, Says Agbobu

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE

-OGWASHI-UKU

A former Minister of State for Agriculture during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Chief Chris Agbobu has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remains one indivisible party.

This is as he disclosed that all political office holders from the PDP at the National Assembly are under the Ahmed Makarafi led Caretaker Committee of the party. “All party chairmen in the whole state, all the former ministers before and during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan are under the Makarafi led executive, including the serving governors under PDP.

“Therefore, there is no division in the party, that is why we must work hard to ensure that the party remains united at all times. I had to make this information known to everybody in order to clarify this all important issue,” he said.

The former minister who stated this on Saturday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP in the local government, noted that leadership is all about service, saying that it does not come through elections. “To be recognised as a leader does not come through party elections. It is specifically due to what you do, that is, having the heart to finance and contribute to the growth and development of the party.

“Over the years, I have noticed that what brings division and crisis in Aniocha South PDP is the issue of who is a political leader. For me, leadership is all about the heart, the mind to contribute to the party that is what makes you a leader.

“It is therefore important that our present political office holders should contribute to the growth of the party, especially at the ward and local government levels. This is what is needed for the party to function effectively,” he said.

While commending the local government chairman and his executive for organising the stakeholders’ meeting, Chief Agbobu emphasised that soon, a general meeting of all PDP faithful in the local government will be convened.

Also speaking, the Member representing Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mrs. Amaechi Mrakpor while corroborating the assertion of Chief Chris Agbobu noted that the only two vacant positions under contention in the party executive at the national level is that of the national chairman of the party and the secretary. “Besides this, all the zonal executive positions, the state executive positions down to the wards are authentic and remain the only recognised executive positions of the party.

“Therefore, all hands need to be on deck to ensure that the unity which the state PDP is known for remains. At the state level here, there is no faction as far as the state executive down to the wards is concerned,” she said. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the state, Hon. Austin Chikezie in his remarks called on Deltans to key into the rice production scheme of the state government, adding that it will go a long way in enhancing their economic well being.

He, however, urged PDP faithful in the local government to work for the growth of the party, saying that in line with the SMART Agenda of the governor, there is much to be benefitted by all.

While stressing the need for party faithful to always remain focused and in harmony, Hon. Chikezie urged them to have faith in the party and its leadership at all times, adding that no member of the party will be disempowered when the time comes.

The Chairman of Aniocha South Council Area, Hon. Isaac Anwuzia called on all political office holders to financially support the wards in order to enable them enhance their activities at both the ward and the chapter levels.

Earlier, the Chairman of PDP in the locality, Mr. Abu Ndekwu had hinted that the meeting was convened in line with the directive of the state governor. “The essence is for us to know how the ward executives are faring. Nevertheless, I will be visiting other wards within the local government to see how they are carrying their members along.

“And during my visit, I will want to also meet with the political office holders from these wards. We have kick started it in Ubulu-Uku, where I have had to visit the Ward 4 and 5 executives recently, and I was impressed with the turn out.

“Let us therefore remain one indivisible party and ensure that we do not lose any ward in future elections,” he maintained.